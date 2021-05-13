Customer Experience Management Market Size Worth $27.12 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global customer experience management market size is expected to reach USD 27.12 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing importance of understanding consumer behavior and their preferences is driving various organizations and brands to adopt customer experience strategies for providing the best service performance in real-time. Moreover, the growing use of digital channels by consumers to communicate with brands and organizations is expected to boost market growth over the coming years. Furthermore, the companies can become better differentiators by implementing customer experience management (CEM) solutions, which are perceived to be significant in the current competitive environment.

Key suggestions from the report:

Speech analytics is estimated to record the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to its rising popularity as a result of the increasing number of voice-enabled searches and contact centers

Moreover, speech analytics enables enterprises to identify the areas of trends, opportunities, and concerns through calls

The mobile touch point type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased use of smartphones , which is encouraging enterprises to develop mobile marketing strategies

smartphones The BFSI segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as CEM solutions enable BFSI enterprises to maintain their quality standards and reduce internal inefficiencies

The cloud-based deployment segment is estimated to attain a significant market size, in terms of revenue, by 2028 as cloud technology offers the benefit of low-cost integration of a CEM system within the existing business environment

The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of call centers, increasing trend of social media marketing, and the growing emphasis on CEM and buyer satisfaction across industries and sectors

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (BFSI, Retail), By Analytical Tools (Speech, Text Analytics), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Touch Point Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/customer-experience-management-market

The rising demand from buyers for a personalized experience across various industries is a significant trend escalating the market growth. Customer experience management signifies evolving sets of technologies and practices to make a constant transformation within organizations to meet and go beyond consumer expectations. Business organizations have recognized the importance of CEM as it supports them in strengthening their brand presence, increasing consumer loyalty, reducing consumer churn, and increasing business revenue.

Technological advancement is transforming the way a buyer interacts with and reacts to the brands across various channels. Currently, consumers use numerous devices to understand, evaluate, and finalize products. The digital technology disruption has helped consumers to demand a smooth experience while interacting with companies across multiple touchpoints or channels. Owing to the evolution in buyer expectations, organizations are progressively involved in restructuring their CEM strategies to successfully position and reposition their brands and products while retaining buyers as their strategic focus.

Grand View Research has segmented the global customer experience management market based on analytical tools, touch point type, deployment, end-use, and region:

CEM Analytical Tools Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

EFM Software



Speech Analytics



Text Analytics



Web Analytics & Content Management



Others

CEM Touch Point Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Stores/Branches



Call Centers



Social Media Platform



Email



Mobile



Web Services



Others

CEM Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cloud



On-premise

CEM End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Government, Energy & Utilities



Construction, Real Estate & Property Management



Service Business



Others

CEM Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 202 8)

8) North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Players of Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market

Adobe

Avaya, Inc.

Clarabridge

Freshworks, Inc.

Genesys

International Business Machines Corporation

Medallia, Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle

Qualtrics

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Service Management Group (SMG)

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Verint

Zendesk

Miraway

