Customer Experience Outsourcing Services in North America 2022: Players Include Arise Virtual Solutions, Concentrix, Conduent, Firstsource and Genpact

The customer experience (CX) outsourcing services landscape will sustain a strong growth trajectory during the next five years. Two drivers will fuel this momentum: the increasing acceptance of CX as a formidable competitive differentiation strategy and undeniable incentives for companies to outsource their CX operations.
For the third year in a row, improving CX ranked as the number-one business goal among IT decision-makers (N=1,120) who participated in our survey. Organizations across the board now realize that providing a superior CX is imperative for staying relevant in their market. This shift is bringing greater attention and investment opportunities to the CX outsourcing services market.
High inflation rates, rising wages, a turbulent future economic outlook, and the growing complexity of running CX operations and achieving optimal results will pressure North American organizations to outsource their CX capabilities.
Companies expect continuous process enhancement and rapid innovation. As organizations adapt to changing market conditions, they are looking to partner with nimble CX service providers (CXSPs) to accelerate time to market. The right mix of people, processes, and technologies is the key to success and will help providers deliver reliable and agile transformation capabilities to their clients.
In a highly fragmented market composed of more than 200 organizations, the analyst independently plotted the top 18 companies in this analysis.
Growth index (GI) is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user-focused sales and marketing strategies.
Key elements of this index include:
- GI1: Market Share (previous 3 years)
- GI2: Revenue Growth (previous 3 years)
- GI3: Growth Pipeline
- GI4: Vision and Strategy
- GI5: Sales and Marketing
Innovation index (II) is a measure of a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions that are developed with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, are able to evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs.
Key elements of this index include:
- II1: Innovation Scalability
- II2: Research and Development
- II3: Product Portfolio
- II4: Megatrends Leverage
- II5: Customer Alignment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Growth Environment
2. Radar
- Radar: CX Outsourcing Services in North America
- Radar: Competitive Environment
- Radar: Competitive Environment - Shifting Innovation Frontier
- Radar: Competitive Environment - Key Growth Strategies
3. Companies to Action
- [24]7.ai
- Alorica
- Arise Virtual Solutions
- Concentrix
- Conduent
- Firstsource
- Genpact
- Hinduja Global Solutions
- ibex
- Infosys BPM
- Qualfon
- Sitel Group
- Startek
- Sutherland Global Services
- TaskUs
- Teleperformance
- TELUS International
- TTEC
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost RadarT to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on the Frost RadarT
- Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- Radar Empowers Investors
- Radar Empowers Customers
- Radar Empowers the Board of Directors
6. Radar Analytics
