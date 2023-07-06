Customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.78% from 2022 to 2027|APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The customer identity and access management (IAM) market size is set to grow by USD 11,892.23 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 16.78% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increase in the number of smart connected devices is a key factor driving market growth. Monitoring, managing, and maintaining data gets more difficult as the number of devices in an organization grows. However, there is a growing demand for network connections that allow these operations. Connected devices such as media players, portable navigational devices, and imaging devices with cellular communications can be managed and monitored through network communications. The greater the number of devices, the more difficult it becomes to manage, monitor, and maintain them over the network. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.-Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer IAM Market

The report on the consumer identity and access management (IAM) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market covers the following areas:

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Upsurge in cloud IAM is an emerging trend shaping the market. The increasing adoption of cloud technology among SMEs worldwide is expected to continue due to its ease of use and low cost for data storage, which is important for business operations. As a result, cloud security tools such as personal identity management solutions are in higher demand. Furthermore, these solutions offer various benefits, including the pay-per-use model and instant access, making them attractive for businesses to adopt. Hence, the rising demand for these solutions will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The complexity of network infrastructure is a major challenge impeding the market growth. The introduction of new security products by vendors can lead to system slowdowns and integration challenges. It is important for vendors to provide security products that seamlessly integrate with existing versions and third-party solutions. However, this can make security products more complex and result in interface or operational issues for end users. Consequently, vendors are facing difficulties in keeping up with the increasing complexity of network infrastructures. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The customer identity and access management (IAM) market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises, government organizations, and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

The market share growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises consumer IAM is considered highly secure due to the absence of external interference. The on-premises deployment model is expected to grow in popularity because of its stronger data security measures and customization capabilities. Many large businesses prefer on-premises consumer IAM solutions as they offer a high level of security and prevent any external service provider interference. Moreover, this model allows the organization's IT administration staff to have complete control over sensitive information. Vendors are focusing on providing specialized IAM solutions to address the specific needs of organizations.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Aware Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Equifax Inc.

Experian Plc

GB Group plc

Mitek Systems Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Okta Inc.

One Identity LLC

Ping Identity Corp.

RELX Plc

Safran SA

SAP SE

Sennovate Inc.

Swiss IT Security AG

Thales Group

TransUnion

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vendor Offering

Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers consumer identity and access management such as Identity Cloud.

The company offers consumer identity and access management such as Identity Cloud. Aware Inc. - The company offers consumer identity and access management such as AwareABIS.

The company offers consumer identity and access management such as AwareABIS. Experian Plc - The company offers consumer identity and access management such as InnovationX.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Consumer IAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,892.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Aware Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, GB Group plc, Mitek Systems Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Okta Inc., One Identity LLC, Ping Identity Corp., RELX Plc, Safran SA, SAP SE, Sennovate Inc., Swiss IT Security AG, Thales Group, TransUnion, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Government organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Government organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Aware Inc.

Exhibit 119: Aware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Aware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Aware Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Equifax Inc.

Exhibit 122: Equifax Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Equifax Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Equifax Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Equifax Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Equifax Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Experian Plc

Exhibit 127: Experian Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Experian Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Experian Plc - Key news



Exhibit 130: Experian Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Experian Plc - Segment focus

12.7 GB Group plc

Exhibit 132: GB Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 133: GB Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 134: GB Group plc - Key news



Exhibit 135: GB Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: GB Group plc - Segment focus

12.8 Mitek Systems Inc.

Exhibit 137: Mitek Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Mitek Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Mitek Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Mitek Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 NortonLifeLock Inc.

Exhibit 141: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Okta Inc.

Exhibit 144: Okta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Okta Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Okta Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Ping Identity Corp.

Exhibit 147: Ping Identity Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Ping Identity Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Ping Identity Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 RELX Plc

Exhibit 150: RELX Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: RELX Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: RELX Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: RELX Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Safran SA

Exhibit 154: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 157: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Safran SA - Segment focus

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 159: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 160: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 161: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 162: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Sennovate Inc.

Exhibit 164: Sennovate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sennovate Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Sennovate Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Thales Group

Exhibit 167: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 168: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 170: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.17 TransUnion

Exhibit 172: TransUnion - Overview



Exhibit 173: TransUnion - Business segments



Exhibit 174: TransUnion - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: TransUnion - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

