Customer Imperative Forms Strategic Alliance With Gainsight, Leader in Customer Success

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleston, SC based Customer Imperative , a customer success strategy, operations and lifecycle management company focused on revenue growth and customer experience, has entered into a strategic alliance with Gainsight . The partnership enables Customer Imperative to provide strategy, implementation and managed services to its B2B SaaS clients, using the Gainsight platform to drive revenue growth, customer retention and customer experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gainsight, an established leader in the Customer Success technology space," said Jay Nathan, founder and Managing Partner of Customer Imperative. "This alliance allows Customer Imperative to provide end-to-end customer growth strategy and execution through AI, analytics and automation available on the Gainsight platform."

"We're excited to partner with Customer Imperative to drive further success for SaaS businesses," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. "Customer-centricity is core to our strategy, and because of that, we want to enable our customers with the solutions they need to succeed by providing an extensive ecosystem of partners to choose from. By partnering with Customer Imperative, we're expanding the value of Gainsight, and more importantly, driving better outcomes on behalf of our mutual customers."

About Customer Imperative

Customer Imperative helps companies scale revenue by deploying customer success teams, processes and technology. With a deep focus on B2B SaaS, Customer Imperative serves CEOs, CROs, COOs and Customer Success leaders to help grow revenue faster while improving the customer experience. Companies that partner with Customer Imperative see immediate returns in revenue growth, customer retention and customer lifecycle management. Learn how every company can grow with a customer-first approach by visiting www.customerimperative.com .

About Gainsight

Gainsight® is the customer success platform helping businesses retain and grow customers. The industry-leading solution provides valuable customer insights and analytics through a centralized view of customer health, builds outcomes-driven customer journeys, and helps prove the impact of customer success organizations in the business. Companies that use Gainsight grow net retention by up to 33 percent. Learn how leading companies like Adobe, Box, GE Digital and Workday use Gainsight to increase retention, expansion, and advocacy at www.gainsight.com .

Media Contact: Jason Conrad, jason@customerimperative.com

SOURCE Customer Imperative

Related Links

http://www.customerimperative.com

