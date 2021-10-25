Customer Interest in Prepay Energy at an All-Time High

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFG, a research and advisory firm focused on customer strategy and experience in the utility sector (www.defgllc.com), released today the findings from DEFG's annual customer survey on prepay energy and customer payment preferences in the utility sector. The survey was conducted in September 2021 with 1,000+ customers nationwide.

"A lot of Americans are still struggling to pay their utility bill and any debt owed to their utility that accrued during the pandemic," stated Jamie Wimberly, CEO of DEFG. "Prepay energy gives customers a sense of control and convenience. What is surprising though is how much customer interest in prepay energy has spiked over the past year. Half of the customers surveyed now indicate some level of interest in prepay energy, with a third of the respondents saying that they were either extremely or very interested in prepay energy."