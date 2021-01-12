Customer Loyalty Accelerator Asks Companies If Their Loyalty Program Can Be Trained to Fetch Repeat Sales

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After all of the effort a company puts in running down its new customers, they want to hang on to them like a puppy with a bone. But, does their current loyalty program have them feeling like they're just chasing their tail?

Can the program be "trained" - that is customized - to fetch repeat sales?

"Fetch" Repeat Sales!

Customizing loyalty incentives to target high-value customers is the easiest way for Shopify and Clover merchants to lower costs and earn more money from return customer spending. Can your loyalty program do that trick?

If not, check out the new dog on the block… the Customer Loyalty Accelerator app for Shopify and Clover.

Customer Loyalty Accelerator is available for download on the

Shopify App Store at https://apps.shopify.com/encorecla

And also on the Clover App Market at

https://www.clover.com/appmarket/apps/ZYTJYBWRK2W4A

View a two-minute explainer video:

"The Secrets Behind a Successful Loyalty Program"

A customizable loyalty program allows retailers to easily target high-value customers with special incentives that motivate return visits and higher spending. Instead of offering coupons, points or markdowns, encourage return visits by rewarding customers with instant in-store credits. Even leading retailers like Amazon, Costco, Kohl's and Walgreens are using the power of in-store credits to motivate and reward return customer visits with increased spending.

Customization is the best path to building lasting customer relationships – which is the ultimate goal of any customer loyalty program. The best performing programs offer instantly redeemable in store credits (vs. complicated points-based systems) to motivate return visits and higher customer spending.

