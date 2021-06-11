Customer Relationship Management Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Relationship Management Market by Component and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Customer relationship management (CRM) includes combination of strategies, technologies and practices that are used by organization to analyze and manage interactions between customer and organization as well as to collect data throughout the customer lifecycle. Its goal is to enhance customer and company relationships and help in customer sustainability and increases the sales growth. Customer relationship management systems gather customer data from all different channels, points of contact, which is work between the customer and the organization. This channel includes the brand website, inbound and outbound calls, direct mail, live chat and social networks. Customer relationship management systems can also provide a customer's detail personal information along with his location, purchase history, buying preferences this will make easy to organization to sustain customer for long time.



Numerous factors such as increasing focus on customer engagement for long time and increasing use of customer relation management software in the small and medium scale enterprises drives the growth of the market globally. Moreover the worldwide acceleration of digital transformation in enterprises due to COVID-19 outbreak boosts the growth of the market. However, lack of security about the privacy of customer information and high initial installation cost of this software may restrain the growth of the market globally. Furthermore, increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) ecosystem due to surge in use of smartphone as well as high operational efficiency and less operational cost of the CRM software will create lucrative opportunity in the CRM market in forecast period.



Customer relationship management market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organizational size, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. On the basis of organization size, it is categorized into large scale and small and medium size enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, healthcare, energy & utility, IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the customer relationship management market, which include Insightly, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netsuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Sage Group plc, Salesforce.com, Inc, SAP SE, SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the customer relationship management market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the customer relationship management market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the customer relationship management.

The quantitative analysis of the customer relationship management market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the Customer relationship management market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING THE CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET

3.3. CASE STUDIES

3.3.1. Case study 01

3.3.2. Case study 02

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing focus towards customer engagement and retention for long time among small and medium scale enterprise

3.4.1.2. The worldwide acceleration of digital transformation in enterprises due to COVID-19 outbreak boosts the growth of the market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of security about the privacy of customer information and high initial installation cost of CRM software

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) ecosystem due to surge in use of smartphone

3.4.3.2. High operational efficiency and less operational cost of the CRM software will create lucrative opportunity in the CRM market

3.5. MARKET EVOLUTION/INDUSTRY ROADMAP

3.6. IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS ON THE GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET

3.7. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET

3.7.1. Impact on market size

3.7.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.7.3. Economic impact

3.7.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact

3.7.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY CPMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. SERVICE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ON-PREMISE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. CLOUD

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. HYBRID

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SMALL & MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. LARGE SCALE ENTERPRISE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. CUSTOMER SERVICE

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. CRM ANALYSIS

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. MARKETING AUTOMATION

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. SALSEFORCE AUTOMATION

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. OTHERS

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. HEALTHCARE

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. RETAIL & E-COMMERCE

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

8.4. BFSI

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis, by country

8.5. IT & TELECOM

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3. Market analysis, by country

8.6. ENERGY & UTILITY

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.7. MANUFACTURING

8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3. Market analysis, by country

8.8. GOVERNMENT & DEFENCE

8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.9. MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

8.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.9.3. Market analysis, by country

8.10. OTHERS

8.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.10.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 2019

10.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

10.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

10.4. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.4.1. Partnership

10.4.2. Collaboration

10.4.3. Product launch

10.4.4. Acquisition



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AUREA SOFTWARE, INC

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Key executives

11.1.3. Company snapshot

11.1.4. Product portfolio

11.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.2. INSIGHTLY, INC

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Key executives

11.2.3. Company snapshot

11.2.4. Product portfolio

11.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.4. Operating business segments

11.3.5. Product portfolio

11.3.6. R&D expenditure

11.3.7. Business performance

11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. ORACLE CORPORATION

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Key executives

11.4.3. Company snapshot

11.4.4. Operating business segments

11.4.5. Product portfolio

11.4.6. R&D expenditure

11.4.7. Business performance

11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.5. PEGASYSTEMS

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key executives

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Product portfolio

11.5.5. R&D expenditure

11.5.6. Business performance

11.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.6. SAGE GROUP.

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Product portfolio

11.6.5. Business performance

11.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.7. SALESFORCE. COM, INC

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Key executives

11.7.3. Company snapshot

11.7.4. Product portfolio

11.7.5. R&D expenditure

11.7.6. Business performance

11.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.8. SAP SE

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Key executives

11.8.3. Company snapshot

11.8.4. Operating business segments

11.8.5. Product portfolio

11.8.6. R&D expenditure

11.8.7. Business performance

11.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.9. SUGARCRM

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot

11.9.4. Product portfolio

11.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.10. ZOHO CORPORATION PVT. LTD

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Product portfolio

11.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

