Customer Reviews Propel Square 9 to Top Industry Honors After Delivering ROI in Just 15 Months

Customer-Driven Recognition Highlights Square 9's Powerful ROI

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 9 Softworks customers have driven further recognition from G2 and TrustRadius, underscoring the impact its intelligent document processing solutions continue to deliver for organizations looking for easy-to-use, fast-acting solutions that drive real results.

2026 Square 9 Recognition

Both G2 and TrustRadius take a community-focused approach to their awards, basing their rankings primarily on verified customer reviews. The latest recognitions reflect direct feedback from users who rely on Square 9 every day to reduce manual work, streamline processes, and improve operational visibility.

Among the latest honors, Square 9 earned recognition from G2 in categories including:

Best Support – Enterprise (ECM)

Best Support – Small Business (ECM & OCR)

Easiest to Do Business With – Enterprise & Small Business (ECM)

Easiest to Use – Enterprise (ECM)

Best Usability – Enterprise (ECM)

Easiest Admin – Enterprise (ECM)

High Performer – ECM, OCR, and Onboarding

Leader – Document Management

These recognitions reflect more than customer satisfaction; they highlight measurable business outcomes, with customers reporting an average return on investment in just 15 months.

Additionally, Square 9 was named a TrustRadius Top Rated 2026 winner in 8 categories, including Data Extraction, OCR, Intelligent Document Processing, and more. This distinction is awarded to software providers that consistently receive outstanding customer satisfaction ratings and reviews.

"Our Top Rated awards are based entirely on customer feedback, making them one of the most credible recognitions in the tech industry," says Rajat Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Growth at HG Insights. "Square 9 Softworks' earning Top Rated awards across eight categories tells you something real about how they perform with their customers."

For organizations evaluating technology investments, these recognitions provide insight into what matters most: customer outcomes. These awards are a testament to the results reported by organizations across industries.

93% report ease of doing business

90% report ease of use

91% report outstanding support

What's more, the average reported ROI for Square 9 solutions is just 15 months, while other providers in the industry range from 17 to 29 months until a return on investment.

"Customer feedback is the most meaningful recognition a software company can receive. For 20 years, Square 9 customers have reported on outstanding experiences and real business outcomes," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "Every review represents an organization that trusted us to help solve a challenge, improve a process, or support growth. Our success is equally theirs."

As organizations continue simplifying information access and embracing automation, customer feedback remains a critical source of guidance for adopting new tools and strategies.

Organizations evaluating document automation, AI-powered data capture, and workflow automation can explore their potential savings using Square 9's ROI Calculator and see how quickly intelligent document processing can deliver measurable value.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions. For more information, please visit www.square-9.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit www.g2.com

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers a highly credible platform that empowers technology buyers to confidently make decisions. Using vetted product information and customer-generated content, trust Radius is able to create an impact with real, honest reviews, verifying all submissions in a multi-step process and vetting them for quality, depth, and detail. For more information on TrustRadius, visit www.trustradius.com

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks