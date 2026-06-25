Organizations are discovering that supply chain visibility starts with the documents feeding ERP systems

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 9 Softworks, a pioneer in generative AI-powered data extraction, is encouraging organizations to adopt a document-first approach to supply chain automation, targeting the critical inefficiencies that occur before data ever reaches an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.

A growing number of business leaders are now shifting toward a document-first approach to automation, recognizing that purchase orders, invoices, bills of lading, contracts, compliance forms, and supplier communications are the source of vital ERP information.

Square 9 Highlights Document-First Automation as the Missing Link in ERP Success

The challenge is that much of this data is unstructured, trapped in files, scans, and PDFs. Advances in AI-powered document intelligence now allow organizations to automatically capture, classify, and extract information from supply chain documents before data enters downstream systems. According to Turing IT Labs, manual data entry carries a 1-2% error rate across invoices and purchase orders. Square 9's AI-driven capture platform mitigates this risk by extracting data directly at its source, eliminating manual entry, and fueling ERPs with accurate, real-time decision-making data.

"Organizations have invested heavily in systems designed to manage structured data, but the earliest forms of operational data rarely arrive in structured formats," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "ERP systems are only as effective as the information that enters them. The businesses capturing the highest ROI from automation are those treating incoming documents as actionable intelligence the moment they arrive. "

By capturing and validating information at the document level, organizations can reduce processing delays, improve inventory visibility, accelerate supplier transactions, and provide ERP systems with more accurate operational data. Implementing document-first automation strategies, companies are contributing to a broader realization: automation efforts are most effective when they begin where processes actually start.

To help organizations improve data quality before information enters ERP systems, Square 9's complimentary implementation checklist is available here.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks