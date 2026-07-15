Square 9 Releases Workflow Bottleneck Assessment to Help Organizations Identify Hidden Operational Inefficiencies

New playbook provides a practical framework for evaluating workflows, uncovering bottlenecks, and prioritizing automation initiatives.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations accelerate investments in AI and automation, many continue to struggle with inefficient manual workflows that slow approvals, increase costs, and reduce visibility across critical business processes.

For example:

Spot The Bottleneck: Your Step-by-Step Companion for Effective Automation

93% of businesses experience late payments (Inquirer)

Manual data entry carries a 1-2% error rate (Turing IT Labs)

Organizations lose an average of 11% of contract value after signing (WorldCC)

While automation technologies are becoming more accessible, many businesses lack a clear understanding of where their biggest workflow challenges actually exist.

By automating workflows for documents such as invoices, purchase orders, contracts, and bills of lading, organizations can streamline approvals, maintain compliance, and gain full visibility into their information.

But not all automation is equal, and businesses face unique needs depending on their circumstances. That's why Square 9 Softworks has announced its new playbook for Solving Workflow Bottlenecks.

The playbook includes an eight-category assessment covering process visibility, approvals, information access, integrations, collaboration, repetitive work, error reduction, and continuous improvement.

The assessment gives organizations a practical framework for identifying bottlenecks, prioritizing automation initiatives, and building a roadmap towards more efficient operations.

"Successful automation doesn't begin with technology; it begins with understanding where work breaks down," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "Organizations often know they're experiencing delays, but not what's causing them. This playbook helps leaders uncover those hidden workflow bottlenecks so they can prioritize automation projects that deliver measurable business value."

Rather than automating isolated tasks, the assessment encourages organizations to evaluate complete business processes, helping teams identify opportunities to improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, reduce manual work, and better connect information across ERP, accounting, and business applications.

Download Solving Workflow Bottlenecks: Your Step-by-Step Companion for Effective Automation to evaluate your current workflows, uncover hidden inefficiencies, and build a roadmap toward more intelligent, scalable automation.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks