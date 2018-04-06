Customer Reviews: The Acquisition of Trusted Company Makes Verified Reviews the Leader in the South America Market

MIAMI, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Reviews, the French leader in customer-review management, and already present in over 20 countries announces today the acquisition of Trusted Company, a Brazilian company with over 1000 customers, specialized in collecting and managing customer reviews.

With this acquisition, Verified Reviews is pursuing its external growth strategy and positioning itself as the leader in the South American market.

Verified Reviews now boasts a team of 60 employees. In Europe, the Marseille-based head office is backed up by the Madrid and Berlin offices. In the United States, the development of the North and South American markets is managed from a subsidiary opened three years ago in Miami and an office in Boston.

This development will now gather speed with the acquisition of Trusted Company in Brazil which positions Verified Reviews as the market leader in South America.

Verified Reviews boasts a 5,000-strong client base (1,000 in the United States) including many global companies such as Lacoste, Michelin, Fast Retailing, and Swatch.

Founded in April 2012 by Olivier Mouillet, Laurent Abisset and Tom Brami, Verified Reviews offers a solution to collect website reviews (online shopping experience), product reviews, but also store reviews (customer experiences in brick-and-mortar stores).

NetReviews doing business as Verified Reviews in North America, is ranked 38th by Deloitte in its national Technology Fast 50 ranking (France) and is in the 170th place in the FAST 500 EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), which recognizes the top 500 companies with the highest growth rate in this region.

