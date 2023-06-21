Customer Support's AI Moment Is Here - UseChat Launches Custom Chatbots Powered by ChatGPT, for Every Online Business

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UseChat, a cutting-edge AI chatbot solution, announces its official launch, providing businesses with custom chatbots powered by ChatGPT for their websites or applications. The new platform is developed and founded by SaaS veteran Damien Tanner, known for his co-founding role at Pusher which was acquired in 2020.

UseChat's AI chatbots are designed to shoulder a significant portion of customer support tasks by providing instant, accurate responses based on a website's content. They are able handle a wide range of customer queries, from simple FAQs to complex product-specific questions. By integrating UseChat, businesses can greatly reduce the need to hire additional support agents.

Once integrated in any website or application, the chatbot appears as a familiar chat icon, readily accessible for customers to seek instant answers to their queries. If a question cannot be answered by the chatbot, it can be seamlessly handed over to a human support agent who can help the customer further.

"Regardless of their size or the industry they operate in, businesses face a universal challenge in providing consistent, high-quality customer support," says Damien Tanner, founder of UseChat. "Our AI chatbot solution addresses this challenge head-on, offering businesses of all sizes a solution to cut down response times drastically and deliver 24/7 support that is reliable and cost effective."

Located in London, UK, UseChat provides businesses with powerful, custom AI chatbot assistants powered by ChatGPT for their websites and applications. Founded by SaaS founder Damien Tanner, UseChat offers a robust all-in-one solution that uses advanced AI to understand and answer user queries based on the website's content. With its capacity to handle large scale websites and high visitor volume, UseChat is poised to revolutionize customer interaction.

