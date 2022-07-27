Customer uptake of digitalization strategy, rapid EMV adoption alongside alternative payment options will drive the Outdoor Payment Terminal Market in New Zealand: Ken Research

The growing use of technologies like AI, IOT, and ML for quicker transactions at gas stations, together with advantages like the ease of comfort provided by OPT, will fuel industry expansion.

The application of outdoor payment terminals is mostly for fuel retail sites and EV charging stations, however with the adoption of technology the application for adjacent services will derive the future growth.

New entrants are partnering with other companies to enhance their offerings and improve customer experience will give major boost to the market.

New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Research Report

Rising Adoption of New Technologies: Ground breaking technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and digital platforms will continue to open up completely new possibilities, enabling entirely new approaches to paying. Increasing adoption of contactless or near-field communications (NFC) technology for credit card payment and next gen payment options in RFID and smartphone devices that support mobile-pay applications through digital scanners are expected to revolutionize the payment solutions in coming years.

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Pipeline: Major Outdoor payment terminals operators are exploring the market, players like Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Ingenico, Invenco and more will focus on adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product development to further expand their global market presence.

Government Initiatives toward EV Infrastructure: In the transition to zero-emission, the Government of New Zealand has set federal targets for zero-emission vehicles to reach 35% of annual new vehicle sales by 2025; and 100% by 2050. New Zealand is ideally positioned to gain from electric cars since more than 80% of power is generated from renewable sources, and there is sufficient supply to support broad adoption of EVs. With clean fuel infrastructure policies and competitive tax policies, New Zealand is expected to see rise in fuel stations across the country over the few years in future.

The report "New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Growing Adoption of OPTs Among the Consumers" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Outdoor Payment Terminal Industry in New Zealand. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of installed base of OPTs; Adoption rate of OPTs on the basis of consumer behavior; growth enablers and drivers, challenges and bottlenecks, Industry disruption technologies; regulatory framework; product comparison of different OPT brands, market shares of major OPT providers on the basis of installed base of OPTs. The report concludes with long term outlook Assessing the growth in Petroleum and Convenience Retail and EV Charging Stations.

Key Segments Covered:-

New Zealand Outdoor Payment Market Sizing Analysis:

By Total Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F

By Y-o-Y Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F

By Adoption Rate of OPTs on the basis of Consumer Behavior, 2021-2025F

Assessing the Growth in Petroleum Convenience Stores, 2020-2025F

Assessing the Growth in EV Charging Stations, 2020-2025F

Key Target Audience:-

Outdoor Payment Terminal Providers

Outdoor Payment Terminal Distributors

Payment Processing Companies

Payment Switch Companies

Fueling Stations

Convenience Stores

EV Charging Stations

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to OPT Terminal

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021– 2025F

Companies Covered:-

OPT Providers

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Ingenico

NCR

Invenco

Compac

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Overview

New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Competition

Demand Side New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Snapshot on New Zealand EV Station Market

Snapshot of New Zealand Fuel Stations Market

Value Chain Analysis OPT Payment Terminal Manufacturing Industry in New Zealand

Enablers and Growth Drivers in New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Entry Barriers in New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Regulatory Framework New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

End User Analysis of New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Competitive Landscape in New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Market Share of Major OPT Providers in New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Detailed Analysis on New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market (Market Size of Total Sales of OPTs on the basis of installed base, 2021-2025F; Adoption Rate of OPTs on the basis of Consumer Behavior, 2021-2025F, Assessing the Growth in PCR and EV Charging Stations, 2020-2025F)

Long Term Outlook for New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

For more information refer to this link:-

New Zealand Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

