Customer Wins Brand-New Car With A-Max Insurance

DALLAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Insurance proudly presented the winner of their New Car Giveaway with the keys to their brand-new Toyota Corolla. This momentous occasion was celebrated during a customer appreciation event where attendees had the chance to win other prizes every thirty minutes. The giveaway, which commenced at the start of the year, reached its peak at this heartfelt celebration. It also served as a testament to the dedication of hundreds of employees who tirelessly worked to make this campaign a reality, showcasing A-MAX's unwavering commitment to going above and beyond for their customers.

The winner of A-MAX New Car Giveaway

Founded in 2002 in Dallas, TX, A-MAX has been a trusted partner to over one hundred thousand customers. In addition to providing a best-in-class customer service and finding affordable insurance, A-MAX is known for its community involvement and for lifting up the neighborhoods in which they serve. They are excited to show why they're known for more than just their exceptional service; their compassion and community-building has helped define them these past two decades.

"Our entire organization is extremely excited to finally give the winner their keys to their brand-new Toyota Corolla", says Regional Sales Manager Anayeli Valle. We know not everybody has access to a reliable vehicle and we know having one could dramatically affect someone's circumstances in a positive manner. That's why no matter if you were an A-MAX customer or not we wanted to give everybody in the communities we serve to have an opportunity to win this brand-new car."

"When they told me I won, I was speechless," says Derrick Tinsley, the winner of the new car. "I mean, who expects to win a car, right? It's still sinking in. My dream truck that I saved up for was totaled in January, and since my wife and I don't have any family out here, it has been a difficult time. This car couldn't have come at a better time for us. It's truly a blessing. I was really in need of a reliable car. I'm beyond grateful to A-MAX. It's life-changing."

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: Founded in 2002, A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas with offices throughout Texas, and California. A-MAX, with its more than 200 offices, operates as an independent insurance agency under various brand names, including ALPA Auto Insurance and Preferred Coverage Insurance Agency. A-MAX offers its customers the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from various insurance companies, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information on this transaction, please contact [email protected]. For more information or to find an A-MAX office near you, visit www.amaxinsurance.com.

Tasha Willingham

A-MAX Auto Insurance

[email protected]

972-884-4132

SOURCE A-MAX Insurance