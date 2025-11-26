Customers Can Now Buy Pre-Owned 2025 Models in Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, N.C. , Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Auction Direct USA, shoppers can now browse a wide selection of pre-owned 2025 models in Raleigh, NC

Automotive shoppers in Raleigh now have something exciting to talk about, as Auction Direct USA announces the arrival of pre-owned 2025 models, opening the door to newer designs, advanced technology and impressive value all in one place. This lineup brings together efficiency, comfort and lively performance, offering options for shoppers seeking a nearly new vehicle without the hefty new-car price tag.

Shoppers can now buy models like the 2025 Toyota Camry in Raleigh, NC!

Plenty of attention is already turning toward the 2025 Hyundai Elantra, a compact sedan known for its sharp styling and feature-packed interior. Three available powertrains make the Elantra a flexible choice, including a hybrid setup ideal for long commutes and city driving. The optional dual-screen infotainment setup provides an intuitive way to manage navigation, music or podcasts, while faux-leather upholstery helps the cabin feel upscale. Adaptive cruise control also comes in handy on busy Raleigh highways, keeping traffic flow less stressful.

Another highlight comes from the 2025 Chevrolet Malibu, serving its final model year with classic style and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT for steady, predictable acceleration. This sedan appeals to drivers who value comfortable seating on long trips, spacious front-row accommodations for taller occupants and a clean, crisp profile that still feels modern.

Shoppers seeking efficiency and practicality gravitate toward the 2025 Toyota Camry, now powered solely by hybrid systems producing up to 232 horsepower. Its updated interior features contemporary technology and has space for groceries, strollers or luggage for weekend getaways. Available AWD also supports more confident driving during rain-soaked North Carolina days.

Families often eye the 2025 Honda Odyssey, especially with its upgraded technology, such as a rear-seat entertainment system, cabin camera and built-in PA system. The Magic Slide seats help adjust seating positions to ease sibling tension during long rides, while the V-6 engine and 10-speed transmission offer steady power when merging onto Glenwood Avenue.

Electrification enthusiasts appreciate the 2025 Tesla Model Y, known for its quick acceleration and a long estimated driving range. Roomy seating in both rows makes it suitable for carpools or bulky errands, even if its interior materials feel basic compared to rivals.

Shoppers also benefit from transparent pricing, a 125-point inspection and pre-qualification for financing, helping them secure reliable vehicles with confidence.

Prospective buyers can get more details about available models at Auction Direct USA, located at 7601 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612, or by calling 844-678-8048.

Media Contact: Tony Kicinski, 844-678-8048, [email protected]

SOURCE Auction Direct USA