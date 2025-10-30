Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE in Charlotte, North Carolina

Shoppers looking for an electrifying and exhilarating plug-in hybrid SUV can opt for the 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE at Lamborghini Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamborghini Charlotte proudly announces the arrival of the 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE, the brand's first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and the most powerful Super SUV ever produced by Automobili Lamborghini. This extraordinary machine marks a new chapter in the evolution of high-performance luxury vehicles, combining the best of thermal and electric engineering to deliver breathtaking speed, innovation and sustainability.

Blending a re-engineered 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor, the Urus SE generates an incredible 800 CV (588 kW) of combined power. This hybrid system enables a pulse-quickening sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and achieves a top speed of 312 km/h. Beyond raw power, the system reduces emissions by 80%, showcasing Lamborghini's commitment to a cleaner, electrified future. The electric motor also allows the Urus SE to travel over 60 km in full EV mode, offering quiet and emission-free driving when desired.

Every curve of the Urus SE's body has been carefully sculpted for aerodynamic supremacy. The redesigned floating bonnet, revised bumper and new rear diffuser increase rear downforce by 35% at high speeds, enhancing stability and control. Optimized air ducts and underbody vents improve cooling performance by up to 15%, while redesigned brake cooling systems ensure superior thermal efficiency during intense drives. These innovations transform airflow into a functional art form, improving both performance and visual drama.

Inside, the Urus SE immerses occupants in Lamborghini's signature "Feel Like a Pilot" environment. The cabin integrates lightweight anodized aluminum accents, refined dashboard coverings and an updated Human Machine Interface (HMI) with a larger, more intuitive touchscreen. The new Endless Carousel interface allows drivers to control features with a simple swipe, inspired by the fluid design of modern smartphone apps. Additionally, an integrated telemetry system in the Lamborghini Infotainment System (LIS) enhances connectivity and provides real-time performance feedback.

Driving dynamics reach new heights with 11 distinct mode combinations. Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra and Neve modes can be paired with EV, Recharge, Hybrid and Performance settings—delivering optimal traction, comfort and precision in any driving scenario. Each mode harmonizes with the hybrid powertrain to ensure every journey feels thrilling, balanced and distinctly Lamborghini.

