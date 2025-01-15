Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Mazda CX-50 in Carolina, Puerto Rico

Drivers searching for a dependable and adaptable crossover SUV can now purchase the 2025 Mazda CX-50 at Flagship Mazda.

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over for drivers in Carolina, Puerto Rico, who are looking for a premium crossover SUV as their next ride. The 2025 Mazda CX-50 is now available at Flagship Mazda, combining power, versatility and sophistication to meet the needs of modern adventurers and families alike.

front view of the 2025 Mazda CX-50

Under the hood, the 2025 Mazda CX-50 offers two engine options, catering to diverse driving preferences. The SKYACTIV®-G 2.5-liter engine delivers 187 horsepower and 185 lb.-ft. of torque, perfect for everyday drives with smooth acceleration. For shoppers craving more power, the turbocharged version produces up to 256 horsepower and 320 lb.-ft. of torque, making highway merging or towing up to 3,500 pounds feel effortless. This SUV is built for adventure, whether pulling a small camper or a trailer with jet skis.

With Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), drivers can choose between Sport, Off-Road and Towing modes, ensuring the vehicle adapts effortlessly to any situation. The i-ACTIV AWD® system provides exceptional traction on wet roads and uneven terrain, offering peace of mind no matter the destination. Paired with SKYACTIV-VEHICLE DYNAMICS and G-Vectoring Control Plus, every turn feels smooth and controlled, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Inside, the 2025 Mazda CX-50 impresses with a meticulously designed cabin. Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control ensure comfort regardless of the weather. The panoramic moonroof floods the interior with natural light, creating a relaxing atmosphere for all passengers. With a 10.25-inch full-color display and a Bose® 12-speaker surround sound system, every drive feels like a first-class experience. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration make staying connected effortless, while the wireless phone charger keeps devices powered on the go.

There are plenty of storage solutions, including a spacious glove compartment, center console, rear seat armrest with storage and door bottle holders. Whether carrying groceries, outdoor gear or luggage for a weekend getaway, the 2025 Mazda CX-50 accommodates it all with ease.

Safety takes center stage with advanced features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a 360º View Monitor. Emergency Lane Keeping and Front Cross Traffic Alert provide added security in busy urban settings, while Driver Attention Alert ensures focus on long rides.

Prospective buyers can explore the 2025 Mazda CX-50 in person at Flagship Mazda, located at Parque Escorial, Av. 65 de Infantería KM 5.5, Carolina, Puerto Rico 00937. To schedule a test drive or learn more, shoppers are requested to visit www.flagshipmazda.com or call 787-417-2167 today.

