Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Mazda CX-90 in Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Drivers ready to bring home the bold and versatile 2025 Mazda CX-90 in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, can now visit Flagship Mazda to explore this model.

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers across Bayamón are gaining access to a new level of performance and refinement as the 2025 Mazda CX-90 arrives at Flagship Mazda. Built on Mazda's electrified Large Platform, this three-row SUV benefits from engineering choices designed to improve stability and handling. A double-wishbone front suspension, multilink rear suspension and standard i-Activ AWD work together to keep the vehicle confidently planted on the road. Mazda Kinematic Posture Control adds another layer of control by reducing body lift during tight turns, helping every occupant remain comfortably aligned while the SUV maintains a secure grip through winding city streets or curving mountain roads.

Shoppers can purchase the 2025 Mazda CX-90 at Flagship Mazda!

Strong capability comes from the e-Skyactiv G 3.3-liter Turbo engine, delivering 280 horsepower and 332 lb.-ft. of torque with assistance from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This mild-hybrid technology supports smoother launches in stop-and-go traffic and boosts efficiency at low speeds. An 8-speed automatic transmission pairs with standard AWD to help the CX-90 confidently manage rain-soaked pavement, loose gravel or steep Puerto Rican hills.

Spacious accommodations remain a highlight, with seating for up to eight and flexible configurations suited for road trips, school pickups or hauling sporting gear. Storage areas throughout the cabin can hold backpacks, groceries, small luggage or beach accessories. Comfort-focused amenities include black leatherette seating, an 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, an intuitive 7-inch instrument display and Mazda Connect technology displayed on a 10.25-inch screen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration.

Exterior features—such as 19-inch silver metallic alloy wheels, a power liftgate for loading strollers or shopping bags, LED lighting, roof rails for kayaks or cargo boxes and rain-sensing wipers—support daily convenience. Safety systems like Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Driver Attention Alert provide added peace of mind in busy traffic or tight parking areas.

Flagship Mazda now welcomes shoppers interested in experiencing the 2025 Mazda CX-90 firsthand at its Bayamón location. They can obtain more details by visiting PR-2 Marginal Road, Bayamón, PR 00960 or calling 787-335-6798.

Media Contact: Sandra Huerto, 939-639-9719, [email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Mazda