Customers Can Now Purchase the Pre-Owned 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Shoppers seeking a thrilling, high-performance supercar can opt for the pre-owned 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica at Lamborghini Charlotte in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers searching for a high-performance Italian supercar can now find the pre-owned 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica at Lamborghini Charlotte. Created as a bridge between road-going versatility and racing-inspired performance, the Huracan Tecnica brings dramatic styling, a naturally aspirated V10 engine, advanced driving technology and a cabin designed around the driver. Its sharp front and rear design takes inspiration from the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, while reworked aerodynamic elements help deliver greater stability and control when cornering or pushing harder on a closed circuit.

Performance begins with a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine producing a maximum output of 470 kW at 8,000 rpm. This 470kW max power rating gives the Huracan Tecnica the muscle needed for rapid acceleration, confident passing and strong performance when the road opens up. With a 0-100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds, the supercar can launch from a standstill to highway speeds in a remarkably short time, making quick acceleration onto a freeway or a spirited run on a track feel intensely responsive. A maximum speed of 325 km/h demonstrates the vehicle's high-speed capability, although such speeds are intended only for appropriate closed-course environments.

P-TCS, Lamborghini's dedicated traction-control management system, adapts the vehicle's behavior according to the selected Strada, Sport or Corsa mode. On a rain-soaked road, Strada mode helps manage torque for greater confidence on low-grip surfaces. Sport mode allows more playful vehicle behavior for drivers seeking a livelier feel, while Corsa mode focuses on traction and sharper corner exits during track driving. A redesigned dedicated brake cooling system directs airflow into the front and rear brake discs, helping dissipate heat during repeated braking. This can be especially useful during demanding track sessions where braking temperatures rise quickly.

Rear-wheel steering adds another layer of dynamic control. At lower speeds, the system can help make the Huracán Tecnica feel more agile when navigating tight bends or parking areas. At higher speeds, it contributes to stability and vehicle control, helping the car feel composed during fast highway driving. Direct steering further strengthens the connection between driver and road by delivering a more immediate steering response. LDVI, or Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, acts as the technological brain of the car, coordinating driving dynamics based on driver inputs, road conditions and the selected driving mode.

Inside, extensive personalization options allow the cabin to reflect individual tastes through premium materials, dedicated sports-seat trim and Ad Personam combinations. Dedicated HMI graphics keep important information within view, while enhanced connectivity adds convenience. Connected Navigation Services provide real-time route and destination updates, while Real-Time Traffic Information can help identify changing traffic conditions. Car Finder helps locate the vehicle in a busy parking area, and Vehicle Status Reports provide useful information about the car's condition. Over-the-Air Software Updates can update compatible vehicle software without requiring every update to be completed through a traditional service visit.

Amazon Alexa Integration can add voice-based convenience for compatible functions, while Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ help connect compatible smartphones for navigation, calls, messages and selected apps. Web Radio expands entertainment choices for longer drives. Safety and security services add another layer of oversight through features such as Geofencing Alerts, Speed Alerts, Curfew Alerts and Valet Alerts, which can notify authorized users when preset conditions are met. Lamborghini Connected Telemetry and Board Diaries further support the fun-to-drive side of ownership by helping drivers review driving data and keep track of memorable drives or performance-focused outings.

Customers interested in purchasing the pre-owned 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Charlotte, North Carolina, can contact Lamborghini Charlotte for additional vehicle information and availability. Lamborghini Charlotte is located at 6500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212, providing an opportunity for local performance-car enthusiasts to learn more about this V10-powered supercar. For inquiries, Lamborghini Charlotte can be reached at 833-820-2691.

Media Contact: Chase Winslow, 980-960-9562, [email protected]

SOURCE Lamborghini Charlotte