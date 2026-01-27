Lamborghini Charlotte Showcases the 2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO

Track-Inspired Supercar Now Available in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamborghini Charlotte is proud to announce the availability of a stunning 2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO, a street-legal supercar engineered directly from the brand's motorsport heritage. Designed for drivers who demand uncompromising performance and unmistakable style, this exclusive model is now available for purchase at the dealership's Charlotte, North Carolina, location.

A Pure Expression of Lamborghini Performance

The 2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) represents the pinnacle of track-focused engineering blended with road-ready capability. Under the hood, it features a 5.2-liter V10 engine that delivers exhilarating power and a spine-tingling exhaust note synonymous with the Lamborghini brand. Paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, the Huracán STO offers razor-sharp handling and an immersive driving experience.

Striking Design in Verde Scandal Metallic

Finished in an eye-catching Verde Scandal Metallic paint, this Huracán STO commands attention from every angle. Its aggressive aerodynamics are highlighted by a bold rear wing spoiler, designed to enhance downforce and stability at speed. Every design element reflects its racing DNA while maintaining the craftsmanship and luxury expected by the brand's discerning clientele.

An Exclusive Opportunity for Performance Enthusiasts

Lamborghini Charlotte continues to serve performance-driven customers throughout the Carolinas and beyond, offering access to some of the world's most desirable supercars. This 2022 Huracán STO provides enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a highly specialized Lamborghini that blends advanced engineering, iconic styling, and everyday drivability.

Learn More at Lamborghini Charlotte

Drivers and collectors interested in learning more about the 2022 Lamborghini Huracán STO, including detailed features and current pricing, are encouraged to visit lambocharlotte.com. The Lamborghini Charlotte team is available to assist customers with personalized service and expert guidance throughout the purchasing process.

PR Contact: Chase Winslow, 980-960-9562, [email protected]

SOURCE Lamborghini Charlotte