Customers Can Refer their Favorite Professionals on Handy

"Through user research, we noticed that customers often tell friends about their favorite professionals and encourage them to sign up. It was a no-brainer for us to build the feature directly into the product to make it even easier for them to share and refer Handy service pros," said Ori Lefkovitz, the Handy product manager behind the feature.

Handy customers who have a great experience with their independent house cleaning or maid service professionals can now recommend them directly on the share tab within the Handy app. When friends sign up, they receive credits toward their first booking. The referred professional will then have the right of first refusal to accept or reject their booking request. When the booking is completed, the referring customer receives credits toward their next booking.

This feature is now available on iOS and Android.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Handy is changing the way that people book and provide home services. Customers turn to Handy for a great experience that provides them with the home services they need, wherever they are, whenever they want them. For professionals, the Handy platform makes it possible to maintain a flexible schedule with meaningful income opportunities. The Handy platform is available in 2,000 locations across the U.S. and three countries. Handy has facilitated millions of bookings, served more than half a million customers and activated nearly 100,000 independent professionals. For more information visit https://www.handy.com/.

