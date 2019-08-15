Customers Confirm: Global Software Provider Longview is a Leading Vendor of Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Software

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longview announces it has received TOP positions and customer satisfaction values in BARC's The Planning Survey 19. In addition, the global software vendor has been awarded as a leading and dominant international provider of planning and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software in the BPM PULSE of Performance Management 2019.

In the dynamic and competitive CPM market Longview's multinational customers confirm their satisfaction with the Longview Plan (Tidemark) solution from the cloud and its planning, reporting and analysis functions.

The Planning Survey is the world's largest user survey on the use of planning, budgeting and forecasting software. This annual survey – carried out by the Business Application Research Center (BARC) – displays user ratings based on the business value, user experience, and competitiveness the software provides. Longview Plan (Tidemark) achieved a total of six TOP rankings in categories such as "Driver-based Planning" and "Self-Service" in three relevant peer groups. Moreover, Longview Plan (Tidemark) has achieved 13 leading positions – including important categories such as "Business Benefits", "Workflow" and "Recommendation".

Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Analyst Data & Analytics at BARC, summarizes the results as follows: "Longview Plan powered by Tidemark did very well in BARC's The Planning Survey 19. Convincing ratings on numerous KPIs confirm the company's positioning as an effective planning and CPM provider for the digital transformation of the finance department."

Customer satisfaction is also high in the BPM Pulse 2019 – the annual user survey on the evolution of performance management software by BPM Partners. During an IndustryWeek web session, Longview was awarded "TOP Rated Vendor." with excellent results for overall customer satisfaction and outstanding customer service. A replay of the webcast can be viewed here.

Craig Schiff, CEO, BPM Partners comments: "Longview is a very capable cross-industry solution with a strong Office of the CFO Focus. It consists of a robust set of solutions in their own right with Longview Close, Plan, Tax and Analytics – that are even stronger when working together as a single solution to help companies achieve their performance management goals."

Mark Hatton, CEO from Longview adds: "Today's CFOs wear different hats and are required to become strategic partners to CEOs, helping drive accurate and meaningful business decisions for positioning their organizations for growth opportunities. Longview serves these needs and brings agile, holistic and predictive capabilities to elevate the critical contributions of the office of the CFO."

To learn more about Longview's industry recognition and certificates, simply visit our webpage Awards & Recognitions .

About BARC

BARC is a leading enterprise software industry analyst and consulting firm delivering information to more than 1,000 customers each year. For over twenty years, BARC analysts have combined market, product and implementation expertise to advise companies and evaluate BI, Data Management, ECM, CRM and ERP products. A long-running program of market analysis and product comparison studies forms the basis of BARC's comprehensive knowledge of all the leading software vendors and products, as well as the latest market developments and trends.

"The Planning Survey 19" was conducted by BARC from November 2018 to February 2019. Altogether, 1,367 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their planning software. The survey offers a comparison of 22 leading planning software products across 28 different key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, user experience and planning functionality. For more information, visit www.bi-survey.com.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For more, visit https://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow @BPMTeam on Twitter.

About Longview

Longview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Visit our website for more information www.longview.com

