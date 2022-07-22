Customers embracing digitization approach and rapid adoption of EMVs with alternative payment methods will drive the Outdoor Payment Terminal Market in Canada: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The rising adoption of technologies such as AI, IOT and ML for faster transactions at fuel stations, coupled with benefits such as ease of convenience offered by OPT will drive the market growth.

Over 80% of Canadian retailers and other merchants offer their customers an EMV-certified payment option for their debit and credit transactions.

New entrants are partnering with other companies to enhance their offerings and improve customer experience will give major boost to the market.

Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Growth Strategy

Rising Adoption of New Technologies: Ground breaking technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and digital platforms will continue to open up completely new possibilities, enabling entirely new approaches to paying. Increasing adoption of contactless or near-field communications (NFC) technology for credit card payment and next gen payment options in RFID and smartphone devices that support mobile-pay applications through digital scanners are expected to revolutionize the payment solutions in coming years.

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Pipeline: Major Outdoor payment terminals operators are exploring the market, players like Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Wayne Fueling System, Verifone and more will focus on adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product development to further expand their global market presence.

Government Initiatives toward EV Infrastructure: In the transition to zero-emission, the Government of Canada has set federal targets for zero-emission vehicles to reach 10% of annual light vehicle sales by 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040; approving $9 Bn worth of investment. With clean fuel infrastructure policies and competitive tax policies, Canada is expected to see rise in fuel stations across the country over the few years in future.

The report "Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by Rising Tech Adoption and Next Generation Payments along with Government Support" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Outdoor Payment Terminal Industry in Canada. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of installed base of OPTs; Adoption rate of OPTs on the basis of consumer behavior; growth enablers and drivers, challenges and bottlenecks, Industry disruption technologies; regulatory framework; product comparison of different OPT brands, market shares of major OPT providers on the basis of installed base of OPTs. The report concludes with long term outlook Assessing the growth in Petroleum and Convenience Retail and EV Charging Stations.

Key Segments Covered:-

Canada Outdoor Payment Market Sizing Analysis:

By Total Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F

By Y-o-Y Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F

By Adoption Rate of OPTs on the basis of Consumer Behavior, 2021-2025F

Assessing the Growth in Petroleum Convenience Stores, 2020-2025F

Assessing the Growth in EV Charging Stations, 2020-2025F

Key Target Audience:-

Outdoor Payment Terminal Providers

Outdoor Payment Terminal Distributors

Payment Processing Companies

Payment Switch Companies

Fueling Stations

Convenience Stores

EV Charging Stations

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to OPT Terminal

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021– 2025F

Companies Covered:-

OPT Providers

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Wayne Fueling System

Verifone

Ingenico

Invenco

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Overview

Challenges Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Supply Side Ecosystem of Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Demand Side Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Snapshot on Canada EV Station Market

Snapshot of Canada Fuel Stations Market

Value Chain Analysis OPT Payment Terminal Manufacturing Industry in Canada

Enablers and Growth Drivers in Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Entry Barriers in Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Regulatory Framework Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

End User Analysis of Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Competitive Landscape in Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Market Share of Major OPT Providers in Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Detailed Analysis on Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market (Market Size of Total Sales of OPTs on the basis of installed base, 2021-2025F; Adoption Rate of OPTs on the basis of Consumer Behavior, 2021-2025F, Assessing the Growth in PCR and EV Charging Stations, 2020-2025F)

Long Term Outlook for Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

For More Info on the Research Report, Click on the below link: -

Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

