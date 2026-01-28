Customers get more with GatherGuard® - Event Insurance and Accident Medical Expense Coverage

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions adds Accident Medical Expense Coverage to its GatherGuard® event program

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When customers purchase event insurance through GatherGuard®, they can now add Accident Medical Expense Coverage in the same transaction. This optional coverage, available through Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, provides financial protection if a guest is injured in a covered accident, helping event hosts meet common insurance requirements and support safer events.

GatherGuard® makes it easy to secure fast, reliable protection for events—all in one convenient, easy-to-use platform. With this added coverage, Intact brings its proven expertise in developing accident insurance solutions for groups to event insurance, offering enhanced protection within the same streamlined experience.

Whether hosting a wedding, corporate function or community event, Accident Medical Expense Coverage helps offset unexpected medical costs should an accident occur and reinforces a commitment to guest safety. The coverage helps pay for eligible medical, dental, and other injury‑related expenses resulting from a covered accident and includes Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) Coverage.

"GatherGuard is designed to simplify event insurance for both hosts and the venues where events take place," said Peter Burt, President, Entertainment at Intact Insurance. "This enhancement creates a one-stop solution that helps customers meet venue requirements and protect their guests with the coverage they need."

For more information or to get a quote for your family, community, or business event, visit https://www.gatherguard.com.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; renewable energy; technology; trade credit; and tuition refund. The foregoing material is intended as a general description of certain types of insurance coverages and services. Coverages and availability vary by state; exclusions and deductibles may apply. Please refer to your insurance policy or consult with your independent insurance advisor for information about coverages, terms and conditions. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. IFC's business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW). The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+(Superior) by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions