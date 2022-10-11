Customers Have Spoken: Checkmarx is a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing for Fourth Consecutive Year

Checkmarx is the only vendor to be named a Customers' Choice across all three segment groups, North America and Asia Pacific Deployment Regions, as well as Midsize Enterprise Company Size

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing has been recognized by customers on Gartner® Peer Insights™ as a Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing for the fourth consecutive year. Checkmarx is the only vendor to have earned this distinction every year since the Peer Insights Customers' Choice category debuted in 2019. This recognition is based on Overall Ratings, User Interest and Adoption. Earlier this year Checkmarx was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, its fifth consecutive designation as a Leader.

Checkmarx is a Customers’ Choice for Application Security Testing for the fourth consecutive year.

Checkmarx is also the only vendor to be named a Customers' Choice across all three segment groups: North America and Asia Pacific Deployment Regions, as well as Midsize Enterprise Company Size ($50 million to $1 billion USD).

"No honor, award or distinction means as much to us as the good opinion of our customers," said Checkmarx CEO Emmanuel Benzaquen. "Everyone at Checkmarx is focused on helping organizations secure the code on which the world runs, and our customers' needs, experiences and successes have always and will always drive our continuing innovation. The reviews and ratings of our solutions on Gartner Peer Insights provide useful guidance to us as we look to the future and ongoing development of our application security technology."

As of September 27, 2022, Checkmarx customer feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights includes:

"The tool is capable of detecting vulnerabilities across three different engines, which makes it handy to scan applications in one go. The integration to self-managed instance of git is also a good feature which we utilized within our organization." Front End Developer, IT services industry

"The Best SAST Platform on the Market Today - Features - Support - Implementation! Checkmarx SAST has enabled our development teams to build and deploy in a much faster, yet secure manner. Teams were able to easily include scanning gates within CI/CD workflows and handle on-demand needs in order to securely manage implementations with greater sense of security and quality. Support services were great during our initial scope to implementation and scale within the organization. Great partner for your secure development requirements." Director, Technical Product Management; media and publishing industry

"[Checkmarx SAST] makes the developer smarter, security experts stronger and organization safer. Automatically scans uncompiled source code early in the development life cycle, providing essential guidance to resolve the problem and vulnerabilities. Now teams can avoid the vulnerabilities in the code without hampering their delivery time." Security Consultant, banking industry

For further details about Checkmarx Peer Ratings, visit here.* Learn more about the Checkmarx One platform here.

*Reviews have been edited for formatting and readability.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Security Testing, Peer Contributors, September 30, 2022.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Gardner, Hovarth, Zumerle, 18 April 2022.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks, PEER INSIGHTS are trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Checkmarx.

Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of application security (AppSec) testing to make security seamless and simple for the world's developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec leader, Checkmarx offers the industry's most comprehensive AppSec platform, Checkmarx One, that provides developers and security teams with unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software—including proprietary code, open source, APIs and infrastructure as code. Over 1,800 customers worldwide, including nearly half of the Fortune 50, trust Checkmarx security technology, expert research, and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website, check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Checkmarx