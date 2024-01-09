Customers invest $3.1B along Norfolk Southern's network in 2023

News provided by

Norfolk Southern Corporation

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Company helped 62 industrial development customers generate 4,156 new jobs

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) partnered with 62 customers to complete strategic industrial development projects in 2023. The projects expanded operations or created new facilities along Norfolk Southern's rail network. Collectively, the projects represent $3.1 billion in investment and the creation of more than 4,150 new jobs.

"Norfolk Southern worked with customers and economic development partners to facilitate broad-based industrial development in 2023 and set the stage for growth in 2024," said Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "Our 2023 project list, and 2024 pipeline, reflect our ability to serve a diverse customer portfolio with our expanding supply chain offerings. We're making further productivity enhancements – demonstrating to our existing and prospective customers that Norfolk Southern is a safe, reliable, and efficient railroad, and a partner for growth."

Scout Motors tapped Norfolk Southern's industrial development and automotive logistics expertise in 2023, as the company announced it will invest $2 billion in Richland County, South Carolina, for a new electric vehicle automotive manufacturing facility.

"Scout Motors is planning a state-of-the-art production facility in South Carolina that brings together cutting-edge automotive manufacturing technology and logistics operations," said Vice President of Growth at Scout Motors Cody Thacker. "Norfolk Southern is an important link in the supply chain for Scout Motors that served as a valuable early planning partner and collaborator. Incorporating inbound and outbound rail service will allow Scout Motors to sustainably handle rapid production growth, to remain sensitive to the communities surrounding the plant, and to deliver hundreds of thousands of Scout trucks and SUVs to consumers across America."

Adding to the robust opportunity created by Scout Motors, other electric vehicle (EV) activity located along Norfolk Southern lines, or with a short line partner, in 2023:

  1. General Motors and Samsung SDI, as the companies invest more than $3 billion in New Carlisle, Indiana to build an EV battery cell plant.
  2. Albemarle, as the company invests $1.3 billion in Chester County, South Carolina for a lithium hydroxide Mega-Flex facility.
  3. Ford, as the company makes a significant investment in Marshall, Michigan, using knowledge and services from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), to build lithium iron phosphate batteries.

Norfolk Southern is seeing growth in several markets: metals and construction, agriculture, and more. For example, Anchor Ingredients, announced the company would invest $40 million in Richmond, Indiana for a new pet food ingredient facility in 2023.

"At Norfolk Southern, our customer service extends beyond the track," said Norfolk Southern Vice President Business Development and Real Estate Kathleen Smith. "In partnership with our customers and allies in economic development, we are committed to unlocking the full value of rail to our nation's supply chain. Together, our shared mission is to create a more environmentally friendly economic ecosystem that benefits communities along our 22-state network and yields smart, sustainable growth opportunities for our customers."

Norfolk Southern provided industrial development support to the following companies that began or increased their rail service in 2023:

  1. Pure Cycle, as the company invests $363 million in Lawrence County, Ohio for a new polypropylene recycling plant.
  2. Idaho Forest Group, LLC., as the company invests $120 million in Lamar County, Mississippi for a new lumber mill.
  3. International Paper, as the company invests $100 million in Chester County, Pennsylvania for a new corrugated packaging plant.
  4. Church & Dwight, as the company invests $50 million in Seneca County, Ohio for an expansion to their current cat litter production plant.
  5. Jasper Forest Products, as the company invests $45 million in Walker County, Alabama to expand their lumber facility.
  6. Hollingshead Cement, a materials division of SRM Concrete, as the company invests $9.5 million in Delaware County, Indiana for a new cement distribution terminal. 
  7. Home Depot, as the company invests $8.5 million in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina for a new rail-served lumber distribution facility.

Norfolk Southern also furthered other strategic real estate investments and public-private partnerships in 2023. In Norfolk, Virginia, stakeholders broke ground on Fairwinds Landing in June of 2023. With the announcement of Dominion Energy Inc. as a flagship tenant and a $39.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation this year, the lease agreement Norfolk Southern entered into with Fairwinds Landing, LLC will create a world-class maritime operations and logistics center that supports the offshore wind, defense, and transportation industries.

And in June of 2023, Norfolk Southern sold 16.7 acres to Colonial Terminals for the development of breakbulk infrastructure along the Savannah River in Georgia. The new facility will be directly served by Norfolk Southern and will allow more than a million tons of throughput. The facility will also support the development of a new wide-span berth to move steel, paper, and other forest products. And it will be capable of handling any general breakbulk cargo.

In 2023, Norfolk Southern also added 41 new rail-served industrial development sites that are now featured on its customizable search database, NSites. Those looking to locate or expand their business on rail in 2024 can contact Norfolk Southern's Business Development and Real Estate team and take advantage of a full suite of resources on its brand-new, customer-centric website, NorfolkSouthern.com.  

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Also from this source

Norfolk Southern inaugural Climate Transition Plan aims for low-carbon future

Norfolk Southern inaugural Climate Transition Plan aims for low-carbon future

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) released its inaugural Climate Transition Plan (CTP) Thursday. The CTP is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas...
Norfolk Southern grants $5 million to promote safety, build communities

Norfolk Southern grants $5 million to promote safety, build communities

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has distributed nearly $5 million in local grants to 330 organizations across its 22-state network as part...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.