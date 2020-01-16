Customers Praise Leanplum With a High G2 Ranking

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , the leading multi-channel engagement platform, today announced that its G2 ranking is now at four-stars based on 40 unfiltered reviews.

G2 recognizes that companies need a solution that enables them to purchase business technology as simply and easily as if they were purchasing consumer products. G2 utilizes a ranking system composed of a collection of unfiltered voices. The reviews are easily searchable and accessible online.

What Leanplum customers are saying:

Segmentation and targeting capabilities are first-class. It's so simple to create segments as wide or narrow as needed.

Messaging and campaign tools are simple to use and easy to learn.

Leanplum allows you to target customer communication across all channels: emails, push and in-app messages.

A/B testing tool has been a game-changer for our growth testing.

Integration of messaging and event triggers. It makes it very seamless to communicate with users.

"We're proud that Leanplum's G2 ranking has collectively grown to four-stars based on authentic customer reviews," said Athena Koutsonikolas, vice president of marketing at Leanplum. "Our high score is indicative of our commitment to constant innovation to better serve our customers and address their engagement needs."

It is easy to view a company and its competitors' rankings on G2. The process enables buyers to access authentic and meaningful information without the hassle of sifting through outdated reports and vendor spins.

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform, helps forward-looking brands like Tesco and Zynga meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth.

Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America . Learn more at www.leanplum.com .

