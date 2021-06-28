Customers Rank Jama Software® The Leader in Requirements Management Software in G2 Grid Reports for Summer 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software, the leading requirements management solution provider, today announced it has been named the leader in Requirements Management in the G2 Summer 2021 Grid Report based on user reviews. G2 is one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms, used by more than 5 million buyers each month.

Jama Software proudly earned badges including:

Fastest Implementation – For products that had the shortest go-live time in its category.

– For products that had the shortest go-live time in its category. Easiest Admin – For products that earn the highest Ease of Admin rating in its category

– For products that earn the highest Ease of Admin rating in its category High Performer – For products that have High Customer Satisfaction scores.

– For products that have High Customer Satisfaction scores. Leader – For products that are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial satisfaction and market presence scores.

– For products that are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial satisfaction and market presence scores. Momentum Leader – For products that rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users.

– For products that rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users. Users Love Us – For products that have collected 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars.

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. More information on the scoring methodology can be found here.

"We're honored to be recognized by our customers and appreciate their continued partnership," said Marc Osofsky, CEO of Jama Software. "Our team loves working with our clients to help them succeed through best practice approaches and product innovation. It is great to see our relentless focus and dedication to client success is recognized by our clients."

Jama Software has received numerous endorsements in G2 reviews where verified customers speak to their experience including:

"Solid, flexible tool capable of handling a large volume of projects and users." - Senior Vice President

"Jama Connect is an application that easily connects people in engineering and managing requirements." - Senior Systems Engineer

"High flexibility, powerful and intuitive tools and interface, and nice technical support." - Administrator

"I like the live traceability and that the updates are bidirectional. I like that when defects are fixed (or updated) in Jira the changes are automatically captured in Jama." - Systems Engineer

"Simple to use and covers most of our needs in one tool." - Test and Verification Manager

Thank you to all our users and customers for choosing Jama Software, providing your honest feedback, and taking the time to share your experience.

G2 users can log into their accounts to view any of the reports referenced above, found here.

To learn more about Jama Connect, visit jamasoftware.com.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect™ to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect® _ uniquely creates Living Requirements™ that form the digital thread through siloed development, test and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. Visit us at jamasoftware.com.

© 2021 Jama Software. All rights reserved. Jama Software, Jama Connect and the Jama Software logo are registered trademarks of Jama Software, Inc.

SOURCE Jama Software

Related Links

http://www.jamasoftware.com

