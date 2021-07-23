Customers select Sangoma for Cloud Communications

MARKHAM, ON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation ("Sangoma") (TSXV: STC), an industry leader in delivering cloud-native Communications-as-a-Service solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced several significant customer successes over the past few months, across all key segments.

"Customers are definitely seeing the value in our industry leading suite of cloud communications services, which is further enhanced by our rapid integration with Star2Star," said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. "We offer the broadest product portfolio in the industry with the most complete set of cloud communications services, flexible deployment options including cloud/premise/hybrid, and exceptional customer service, a combination that resonates with customers. This is driving our growth in both new and existing client relationships, across our key target segments, each of which is illustrated in the 4 examples below: expansion, new contract wins, migration from our on-premise base, and replacement of competitive on-prem systems."

Coach USA

This important existing customer, recently expanded their business with Sangoma. Coach USA is one of the largest transportation companies in North America, operating more than 2400 motor coaches under more than 25 bus carrier brands. Coach USA significantly expanded their service and usage with Sangoma, now representing approximately $36,000 in monthly recurring revenue. Coach USA was originally utilizing a combination of other vendors' systems, but wanted to consolidate to one trusted technology partner. They selected Sangoma's cloud solution over a competitive premise-based product and another large UCaaS company, based upon several factors including industry leading functionality, Sangoma's mix of cloud/on-premise/hybrid deployment options, 4G-LTE connectivity, and the ability to rollout nationwide quickly. You can learn more about Coach USA at https://www.coachusa.com/about .

Coleman Allied

Coleman Allied just recently signed a new 3-year contract with Sangoma for both our UCaaS and our CCaaS cloud services, representing about $16,000 per month of recurring revenue. Coleman Allied is one of the nation's top moving companies, driven by a long-held commitment to customer service and a high standard of excellence, with over 100 years of experience. From transporting a single household, to massive corporate and government transfers, Coleman Allied is equipped to handle a range of needs. Whether moving across the street, across America or across continents, you can trust Coleman-Allied to go "that extra-mile". Coleman Allied selected Sangoma over one of the largest software companies in the world. You can learn more about Coleman Allied at https://www.colemanallied.com/ .

Mobile Dentists

ReachOut Healthcare America operates its mobile dentistry service under their 'Big Smiles' program, providing dental service to students in their school, rather than in a dentist's office. Big Smiles helps parents by eliminating the challenges of transportation and scheduling, and helps students by providing dental care in a comfortable and familiar environment. They have been a Sangoma on-premise customer and recently migrated their 'Big Smiles' business to our cloud services. Big Smiles mobile dentistry serves 17 states and is honored to have been selected by some of the nation's largest school systems. Their migration to Sangoma's cloud-based UCaaS service includes hundreds of seats in multiple states, representing almost $10,000 in monthly recurring revenue. You can learn more about the Smile Programs from ReachOut Healthcare America at https://www.mobiledentists.com/about-us/ .

Millcreek Township School District

Millcreek Township School District, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, recently replaced their Cisco Call Manager system with almost 1000 users, by upgrading to a new Sangoma on-premise solution. Millcreek selected Sangoma based upon our all-inclusive feature set, tightly integrated line of deskphones and softphones, and value-for-money. By switching to Sangoma, Millcreek Township will be able to continue their mission of providing world-class education and preparing students to reach their full potential with modern communications that empower educational institutions for today's learning environment. For more information visit https://www.mtsd.org/ .

About Sangoma

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Sangoma Technologies meets that need by being a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native, value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-native solutions include a full suite of as-a-service offerings including: voice, video, persistent chat, meetings, connected worker integrations, trunking, fax, virtual desktops, contact center, access control and much more.

In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Enterprise Technology Fast 15, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as being awarded the Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Unified Communications and Collaboration Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSXV (TSXV: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

