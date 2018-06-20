Customers Should Plan Ahead for Hotter-Than-Normal Summer

Reduce the use of electricity by using smart or programmable thermostats to raise the temperature when not at home;

with a term of at least six months to avoid price increases, particularly if currently on a variable or month-to-month plan Ensure the home is energy efficient by scheduling an air-conditioning tune-up, fixing any cracks or gaps in windows or door frames, replacing weather stripping, and improving insulation. Direct Energy's home services companies offer a suite of services and products that can help, and this webpage has more tips for energy efficient actions consumers can take

Research incentives or rewards programs that encourage energy savings, such as Direct Energy's Reduce Your Use Rewards, where customers receive a bill credit simply by making small reductions in their overall usage.

"Our first priority is our customer service, and we're doing what's in the best interest for our current and future customers by providing the information they need to avoid bill shock in the next couple of months when it's going to be so hot," said Manu Asthana, president, Direct Energy, North America Home. "Consumers need to be sure they choose an experienced, financially stable retail electric provider with proven capabilities of operating successfully and serving customers' needs through previous weather extremes in Texas."

The Public Utility Commission of Texas' (PUCT) chairwoman has penned an article with a consumer FAQ about this summer's expected trends and how best to prepare.

The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's economic grid operator, has also warned about expected rising electricity prices for the summer.

Consumers can go to the PUCT's Power to Choose website to sign up for electricity plans that suit their needs.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

