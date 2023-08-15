Customers.ai Earns Spot No. 1286 on 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Inc. 5000 recognizes Customers.ai as a top 1% fastest growing private company in America, demonstrating Customers.ai momentum in the hyper-growth AI space.

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced today that Customers.ai earned spot 1286 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was 69 in the technology services category, which includes the hyper-growth AI space. The list is a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies of today and tomorrow. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and dozens of other household names first gained prominence as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside some of the most impressive businesses in the country. This is an affirmation that our vision for empowering B2C businesses with prospecting data and AI-driven sales outreach automation is incredibly valuable," said Larry Kim, Founder and CEO of Customers.ai.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Earlier this year, Customers.ai was recognized by Iconiq and G2 as part of their essential tech stack of 2023. Customers.ai also announced a $4.99M Series A funding round in April.

About Customers.ai

Customers.ai's award-winning generative-AI sales outreach and B2C prospecting data platform enables outbound marketing through easy-to-use automation integrated with consumer data designed for finding and engaging shoppers using thousands of buying-intent and in-market signals. Founded by CEO Larry Kim in 2018, Customers.ai is the world's fastest-growing Sales Outreach and Data Platform for B2C according to Iconiq Capital and G2. Its flagship, proprietary tool, X-Ray, provides the contact information of 15-20% of anonymous visitors to a business's website. Their consumer database of over 250 million U.S. consumer contacts augments customer data with thousands of intent-driven buyer characteristics like pet ownership, credit rating, and more. Customers.ai tools are used by thousands of businesses, including Ford, Holiday Inn, and Anytime Fitness. Learn more at https://customers.ai.

Media Contact:

Virginia Nussey

[email protected]

SOURCE Customers.ai