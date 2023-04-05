Customers.ai Raises $4.99M in Series A for Generative-AI Use in B2C Sales Outreach

Customers.ai accelerates growth to displace the traditional B2C digital marketing playbook following funding round led by ScOp Venture Capital.

BOSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers.ai, AI-powered sales outreach automation platform, today announced the close of a $4.99M Series A funding round. The funding will be used to further invest in development of generative AI-powered sales automation tools for business-to-consumer companies. The announcement follows on the heels of the company's renaming from MobileMonkey to Customers.ai and their recognition as a fastest-growing Go-To-Market Tool by ICONIQ Capital and G2.

Customers.ai at its office in Boston. Founded by Larry Kim, the company announced a Series A fundraise to accelerate development of generative-AI and consumer prospecting data for B2C sales outreach.

The funding round was led by ScOp Venture Capital with participation from New York Angels and Beyond Angels. Kevin O'Connor, founder of DoubleClick and Managing Partner at ScOp Venture Capital, is joining Customers.ai's board.

"While sales outreach automation is a popular and proven marketing capability for B2B companies, the use of targeted outbound marketing is an untapped growth opportunity in the B2C marketing space," said Customers.ai founder and CEO, Larry Kim. "There is no better indication that we're on the right track than an investment from ScOp Venture Capital and Kevin O'Connor, a pioneer in this space."

Customers.ai's sales outreach tools and consumer data give businesses the power to run highly targeted marketing campaigns powered by generative-AI email capabilities, displacing reliance on increasingly expensive traditional digital advertising channels.

"Customers.ai brings the sophisticated targeting and AI technologies that are transforming B2C customer acquisition into a platform that is so effective and simple to use," said Kevin O'Connor, Managing Partner at ScOp Venture Capital. "We look forward to partnering with the Customers.ai team as they continue to grow and expand on their vision to enable a more effective B2C go-to-market motion."

About Customers.ai

Customers.ai's award-winning B2C sales outreach automation and generative-AI prospecting platform enables outbound marketing through easy-to-use automation integrated with consumer data designed for finding and engaging shoppers using thousands of buying-intent and in-market signals. Founded by CEO Larry Kim in 2018, the flagship, proprietary tool, Unicorn X-Ray, provides the contact information of 15-20% of anonymous visitors to a business's website. Their consumer database of over 200 million U.S. consumer contacts augments customer data with thousands of intent-driven buyer characteristics like pet ownership, credit rating, and more. Customers.ai tools are used by thousands of businesses, including Ford, Holiday Inn, and Anytime Fitness.

