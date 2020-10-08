Customertimes Achieves Salesforce Master Navigator Status for Delivering Expertise in Heroku

Customertimes leverages Salesforce's cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics, and AI technologies to accelerate business transformation and deliver cost-effective, optimized solutions to its customers.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes, a Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2008, today announced it has achieved Salesforce Master Navigator designation for delivering expertise and depth of knowledge in Heroku.

Today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever before. To help customers succeed, Customertimes has achieved a Salesforce Master Navigator designation in Heroku, providing deep practice expertise with Salesforce solutions, including a demonstrated history of customer success. This proven proficiency empowers customers to connect with their customers in entirely new ways by delivering proven solutions that help businesses track and maintain information on leads, customers, and sales within the Salesforce platform.

Comments on the News

"We are extremely proud to have been awarded Heroku Master Navigator status. As a company that specializes in Salesforce, we help our customers with web, mobile, and classical enterprise development. Heroku allows us to combine the best of those worlds, and we are glad to offer complex, Heroku-based web solutions that integrate with Salesforce," says Mariia Chernova , SFDC Practice Head, Customertimes.

, SFDC Practice Head, Customertimes. "We are thrilled to recognize Customertimes as a Salesforce Master Navigator in Heroku for their deep expertise and their ability to deliver the highest level of customer success in that category," says J.C. Collins , SVP and COO, industries & partners, Salesforce.

Salesforce Master Navigator

Salesforce Master Navigators are agency or consulting partners recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Master Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.

Additional Resources

Follow Customertimes on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/customertimes/

Follow Customertimes on Twitter: https://twitter.com/customertimes

Get in Touch with a Customertimes Heroku Expert

Salesforce, Heroku and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Customertimes:

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow.

Media Contact:

Susan Sauter

Customertimes

212-520-0059

[email protected]

SOURCE Customertimes