Customertimes and PepUp Tech announce support for the Pennsylvania Innocence Project

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes and PepUp Tech are pleased to announce they are working with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project to improve its use of Salesforce to manage cases in support of its mission to fight for justice and secure exoneration for prisoners wrongly convicted.

Customertimes provided a directed donation to the Pennsylvania Innocence Project to leverage resources from PepUp Tech, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of tech leaders through education focused on the Salesforce platform.

Jim Goldfinger, Chief Customer Officer at Customertimes, who recently joined the board of PepUp Tech, said, "Customertimes is proud to support two very worthy organizations, especially in these challenging times. PepUp Tech is able to bring expertise needed by the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, and I am confident the result will be a model for similar organizations."

Selina Suarez, Executive Director/Founder at PepUp Tech, stated, "PepUp Tech is excited to align our mission to support underrepresented individuals by providing access to meaningful work with the mission of Pennsylvania Innocence Project to serve wrongfully convicted individuals. We see these missions coming together to improve the lives and outcomes of those most impacted by the effects of poverty."

Nan Feyler, Executive Director at the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, stated she is "delighted to receive support from Customertimes and PepUp Tech to improve our case management system. This will allow us to serve people who are wrongfully convicted in prison more efficiently, which means reaching more innocent people needing our help."

To support the Pennsylvania Innocence Project to reach its goals of helping those with compelling evidence of innocence, please consider donating here: https://painnocence.org/

Additional Resources

Pennsylvania Innocence Project Donation Page: https://painnocence.org/

Follow Customertimes on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/customertimes/

Follow Customertimes on Twitter: https://twitter.com/customertimes

Follow PepUp Tech on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pepuptech/

Follow PepUp Tech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pepuptech?lang=en

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

About PepUp Tech

PepUp Tech is a non-profit that gives motivated, underserved students the access, skills, mentors, and confidence needed to begin careers in tech and help diversify the industry. They offer an intensive ten-week Salesforce Academy training designed to train students for careers in the fast-growing Salesforce ecosystem. Students have access to top notch training, industry professionals, and workforce placement services. For more information, visit pepuptech.org.

About the Pennsylvania Innocence Project

The Pennsylvania Innocence Project works to exonerate those convicted of crimes they did not commit and to prevent innocent people from being convicted. The Pennsylvania Innocence Project has a four-fold mission to: (1) secure the exoneration, release from imprisonment, and restoration to society of persons who are innocent and have been wrongfully convicted; (2) provide clinical training and experience to students in the fields of law, journalism, criminal justice, and forensic science; (3) collaborate with law enforcement agencies and the courts to address systemic causes of wrongful convictions; and (4) strengthen and improve the effectiveness of the criminal justice system in Pennsylvania through public education and advocacy.

Media Contact:

Val Tika

Customertimes

[email protected]

SOURCE Customertimes