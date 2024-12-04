CustomGPT.ai recognized alongside OpenAI, Microsoft as an emerging leader in GenAI by GAI Insights

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomGPT.ai, a pioneer in no-code AI solutions, is honored to be named a Top 7 Emerging Leader in GenAI by GAI Insights, the leading GenAI analyst firm.

In their latest buyers' report, GAI Insights describes CustomGPT.ai as a standout for its no-code offerings, which allow non-technical users to deploy AI tools quickly and cost-effectively.

"CustomGPT.ai addresses the challenges that businesses face when looking to create AI-driven tools, like customized chatbots," said GAI Insights CEO and Co-Founder, Paul Baier. "The solution does a formidable job of reducing cost and complexity, and makes AI more accessible to businesses that do not have in-house AI engineers or significant infrastructure. Specifically, CustomGPT.ai focuses on improving customer support, internal knowledge management, and employee workflow efficiency by utilizing company-specific data for accurate and relevant AI responses."

About the GAI Insights Report

Based on 100+ interviews, 15 vendor briefings, and 500+ hours of research, GAI Insights' Corporate Buyers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligence Applications details industry trends, best practices, and actionable insights for navigating Generative AI.

Emerging Leaders in GenAI

  • Amazon
  • Anthropic
  • Cohere
  • CustomGPT.ai
  • Meta
  • Microsoft
  • OpenAI

CustomGPT.ai's Value Proposition

"At CustomGPT.ai, we are democratizing AI by making it accessible to businesses of all sizes through our no-code platform," said Alden Do Rosario, CEO of CustomGPT.ai. "This allows companies to innovate without the need for expensive AI developers or complex infrastructure. Our mission is to ensure that every business can leverage the transformative power of AI, not just those with deep pockets."

Trusted by Leading Institutions

CustomGPT.ai has also earned the trust of world-renowned educational institution, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"We needed a Generative AI platform that would provide trustworthy responses based on our own data. We chose the CustomGPT.ai solution because of its scalable data ingestion platform which enabled us to bring together knowledge of entrepreneurship across multiple knowledge bases at MIT, and for its accurate responses using the latest GPT technologies, along with a solution to avoid any hallucination problems." – Doug Williams, Product Lead, Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship

Learn about CustomGPT.ai

Rapidly deploy custom AI agents with industry-leading accuracy and advanced enterprise security. Try our platform with a 7-day free trial at customgpt.ai.

