Customize a Level Sensing Solution to Meet Your Requirements with Electrolab's Digital Level Sensors

BOERNE, Texas, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolab gives customers flexibility to tailor digital level sensors specific to site needs. With several new product introductions in 2018, Electrolab customers can customize the following:

Sensor type and material

Sensor length and resolution

Number of temperature sensors

Number of levels

High level shut-in option (with optional integrated test fixture)

Type of housing

Power supply: 12V or 24V

RU Flex 2100 Digital Level Sensor with Explosion Proof Housing

Electrolab sensors can be ordered in stainless steel, fiberglass, and flexible models with lengths from 2-48 feet. Customers can choose from one to eight temperature sensors, one to two level options, and measurement resolutions of ½", ¼" and 1/8". Sensors ordered with 1/8" resolution (+/- 3/16" accuracy) are compliant with API 18.2 Custody Transfer Requirements.

The optional High Level Shut-In adds a third float and separate circuit to the sensor that communicate high and high-high alarm conditions to a control device and prevent overfill of a production tank. An optional integrated test fixture allows production personnel to manually test operation of the high-high alarm feature with the tank hatch closed, eliminating exposure to harmful fumes.

Options for housings include Explosion Proof, L (standard), T, C or no housing. The Explosion Proof housing is available in 12V and 24V power versions and allow any Electrolab Model 2100 Digital Level Sensor to meet electrical code and site safety requirements without installing additional equipment. The L, T, and C housings are intrinsically safe when used with an approved barrier device, while the no housing option can facilitate integration of the sensor with third-party wireless communication providers.

"Our customers asked for and now have the flexibility to customize digital level sensors to meet their specific site and safety requirements. . . With these new options, customers can select a durable, rugged sensor with the options they desire. Electrolab is committed to meeting the needs of our customers." - Todd Mathias, President, Electrolab, Inc.

Electrolab is a privately owned company with headquarters in Boerne, Texas. For over 42 years, Electrolab has provided comprehensive engineering, product design and manufacturing capabilities. Electrolab specializes in the design and manufacture of sensors, controls, and measurement systems for numerous industries. Electrolab, Inc. is located at 159 Enterprise Parkway, Boerne, Texas 78006. Contact Electrolab at Insidesales@electrolabcontrols.com, 888-301-2400 or www.electrolabcontrols.com.

