Customized Consulting Strategies to Overcome the Rising Challenges in the Healthcare Market | DelveInsight

A case study on how a leading global pharmaceutical company utilized DelveInsight's Healthcare Market Assessment Service to get real-time and exhaustive insights. The information revolved around the market potential of an asset gained through acquisition, wherein DelveInsight provided a detailed analysis of a new class of drugs, leading to effective competitive intelligence assessment and anticipation of market trends to develop future road maps.

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight, a leading healthcare competitive intelligence and consulting solutions company, released its new case study on Healthcare Market Assessment Services. Through its market assessment services, DelveInsight helped a renowned global pharma company with an extensive portfolio in the oncology domain, focussing on immune checkpoint inhibitors.

DelveInsight's client wanted the team to evaluate the market value of an asset they acquired from a mid-cap company to expand their portfolio. The client was interested to receive a detailed assessment regarding the market opportunity and this asset's potential market uptake. Moreover, the client was also interested in the competitor landscape by monitoring clinical trial updates and assessing real-world trends to increase the understanding of the potential of targeting multiple tumors in combination with their in-house immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI), expansions in treatment patterns, potential class failures and discoveries, advancements, industry trends, and opinions from KOLs.

The team covered the unmet need, treatment algorithm, market drivers, and barriers & SWOT analysis of the product in the client's indication of interest, along with findings through a set of newsletters, detailed market research reports, and briefing presentations.

DelveInsight's Healthcare Market Assessment Solutions helped the client by:

Provided the competitive assessment for marketed and pipeline products to create a robust landscape of the indication of interest

Provided detailed attribute analysis of the key competitor products, analyzing each therapy across different parameters

Comprehensive research reports around updates from clinical trials and breakthroughs in treatment modalities, along with changing treatment paradigms because of the latest data as well as changes in current practices

Provided detailed forecast for the acquired asset of interest and the final recommendation on investing/divesting

Provided market size in terms of value and volume of marketed and pipeline products

The healthcare industry has expanded significantly in recent decades. The introduction of new technologies, improved delivery mechanisms, faster diagnosis, and curative treatments have opened many doors in healthcare innovation, providing healthcare companies with a well-deserved boost toward better business opportunities. As a result, these companies have amassed vast fortunes and made significant contributions to the global growth of the healthcare market.

Moreover, the United States leads the world in per capita prescription drug spending. Healthcare in the United States is provided by various organizations, including 58% of non-profit community hospitals, 21% that are government-owned, and 21% that are for-profit. The United States is the headquarters of many of the world's major pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As a result, the US pharmaceutical market is the world's most important national market. With over 800K companies, the United States alone controls more than 45% of the global pharmaceutical market.

Furthermore, the United States serves as a hub for numerous ongoing clinical trials. In the United States, most of the pharmaceutical wholesaler business is concentrated in a few companies controlling most of the market share. Over-the-counter (OTC) medications are also popular in the United States. Previously prescription-only medications for conditions such as allergies and heartburn are now available over-the-counter. The use of generic drugs has also increased in recent years.

DelveInsight's Healthcare Market Assessment Service: DelveInsight provides the most recent market analysis, forecast, and industry trends happening in the healthcare market. Our holistic, strategic, and realistic market analysis helps the client to stay updated with the latest happenings in the healthcare market to accelerate their business growth and overcome challenges.

Our Market Intelligence team aims to provide indication-based reports and insights modified according to the client's specific geography of interest. Our analysts ensure they have researched enough primary and secondary data that proffers epidemiological and market insights, market drivers and barriers, market trends, and market forecasts through data analysis techniques.

Our keen insights into the market forecast assessment help the client understand the market's overall view and how it will change in the coming years. The market report includes market forecasts upto 2032 along with emerging therapy analysis. We also provide customized market assessments as per the requirements of the client.

DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest oncology market trends, emerging technologies, and competitive strategies.

The congress coverage services leverage DelveInsight's extensive database of company profiles, product pipelines, and clinical trial information to provide clients with a SWOT analysis of their competitors' drug portfolios. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the oncology market share, pricing strategies, regulatory landscape, and key success factors.

These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

DelveInsight's Healthcare Consulting Services: Healthcare Consulting Services is a comprehensive offering that provides customized solutions to clients across the healthcare industry. The consulting services are designed to help clients address their most pressing challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.

The healthcare consulting services leverage DelveInsight's extensive industry expertise, market research capabilities, and data analytics to provide clients with practical, data-driven solutions. The consultants work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and challenges and to develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. DelveInsight's consulting services cover a range of areas, including market access, commercial strategy, product development, and regulatory affairs in the healthcare domain.

