Customized Incentive Travel Itineraries at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

The resort's dedicated team of event planners are highly experienced in tailoring incentive programs with an enticing range of options. From elaborate welcome dinners and tropical cocktails on the clifftops at signature Indonesian restaurant , Bejana, to atmospheric themed dinners and fun group activities such as yoga, surf initiation and water sport at Tanjung Benoa. Evocative cultural experiences can include a Soul Purification Ceremony, a mesmerizing sunset watching a Kecak (trance fire dance) performance at beautiful Pura Ullawatu, or a day's sightseeing in Ubud, discovering emerald green terraced rice fields, museums, temples and galleries.

When it comes to conferences and meetings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has a dedicated multi-functional ballroom - complete with four breakout rooms, wraparound terrace and an abundance of space and light, all backed with full technological support. An enticing range of culinary options and themed meetings add flair to any event, as does a choice of stunning outdoor venues.

Set within 12.7 hectares of lush landscaped gardens, accommodation can be chosen to preference and includes pool access suites, pool villas and cliff top villas. Guests can also relax and unwind at The Ritz-Carlton Spa which offers pampering treatments inspired by the transformative healing power of the Indian Ocean and ancient island traditions. When it comes to dining, guests can take a culinary journey across the spice islands at Bejana, enjoy a sumptuous seafood feast at The Beach Grill, indulge in a decadent high tea in the Lounge or dine on sublime Japanese cuisine at Raku.

"At the heart of the resort are the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali who are dedicated to ensuring that all events and social occasions are absolutely unforgettable; from planning the finest details, to providing superlative service with a smile. Our guests have the opportunity to experience the beauty and the atmosphere of the island in supremely comfortable surrounds, and to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience," says Karim Tayach, General manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

For more information on group events and customizing incentive trips, please get in touch with the resort's meeting planner at mice.rcbali@ritzcarlton.com or call +(62) 361 849 8988.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beach-front combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambiance. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beach-front wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, WeChat id: ritzcarltonbali.

