Customized Optical Systems and Precision Molded Optics to be Exhibited by FISBA at Farnborough International Air Show

FISBA's experience in Customized Optical Systems encompasses vision systems, assemblies for low light cameras, optical systems for microscopes, illumination systems, optical systems for lasers, athermalized, apochromatic imaging systems, and more. FISBA's team is skilled in optical, mechanical and electronic design and can customize solutions to the individual requirements of customers. In addition, the company offers extensive production capabilities, including grinding and polishing of lens elements, molding of aspheres, coatings and precision centering, and active alignment for semi-automated or automated assembling processes

Precision Molded Optics will also be on display at FIA. Precision Molded Glass Optics enable some of the most sophisticated applications in the aerospace and defense markets, such as low light imaging, thermal imaging, remote sensing, among others. At the component level, FISBA's precision glass molding capabilities include aspheres, spherical, free forms, arrays, diffractives, off-axis, plano-convex, single and double-sided lenses for the visible and infrared spectrums. FISBA lenses are lightweight and compact, starting with diameters as small as 2.5 mm up to 50 mm. The company offers full service from initial feasibility studies and design, to serial production and assembly.

Learn more by visiting FISBA at FIA Booth 4161.

About FISBA

Since 1957, FISBA has been supplying photonics customers the widest array of design and manufacturing capabilities in the industry. Our highly specialized teams meet the complex and regulated demands of the Life Science, Defense and Aerospace, Industrial Production and Materials Processing markets, enabling the world's leading brands to fulfill their market potential. FISBA's customer focused services range from ideation to device development support, engineering, supply chain optimization, to device assembly operations, all at our purpose-built facilities that support stringent market requirements while protecting our customers' intellectual property. FISBA operates from locations in Switzerland, Germany and the USA.

