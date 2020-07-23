Customized Packaging Options Laced with Attractive Designs May Serve as Trump Card of Growth for Liquid Packaging Market, TMR Predicts CAGR of ~5% across Forecast Period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awareness for hygienic and sturdy liquid packaging across numerous sectors across the globe mainly pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the food and beverage industry is pushing the global liquid packaging market toward growth. Liquid packaging materials have properties like anti-leak, crack-resistive, and robustness. These properties may serve as vital growth attractors for the liquid packaging market.

Based on all these factors, the global liquid packaging market is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global liquid packaging market stood at approximately US$ 428.5 bn in 2018 and is prophesied to reach more than US $ 657.5 bn by 2027.

The fast-paced lifestyle of numerous individuals across the globe has led to increased preference for instant and ready-to-carry liquid products. This aspect may serve as a growth multiplier for the liquid packaging market. Sustainable packaging may also serve as an emerging trend and a game-changer for the liquid packaging market due to the heightening environmental awareness among the populace.

Liquid Packaging Market: Facts and Figures

Rigid packaging held a significant market share of more than 85% in 2018 and is expected to continue the same across 2019-2027; utilization in pharmaceuticals and beverages sector may increase the demand

Plastics consisting of materials such as PE, PP, PET, and others acquired a prominent market share of almost 50% in 2018; this forecast period may observe the repetition of the aforementioned statistics

The paper segment is predicted to flourish considerably and observe good growth rate across the forecast period of 2019-2027

Modified atmosphere packaging held a substantial market share among the technique category in 2018

Asia Pacific held a market share of more than 37% in 2018 and expects to display the same trait throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027

Liquid Packaging Market: Growth Aspects

The awareness for health and hygiene, especially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may trigger positive growth for the global liquid packaging market across the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The consumption of aerated drinks, protein-based ready-to-consume liquids, and other liquid types may bring promising growth for the liquid packaging market

Technological advancements in the packaging industry are also benefitting the liquid packaging market greatly; the air assist liquid packaging technology by Procter & Gamble is a classic instance of emerging technological advancements as it also won a Dow prize for packaging innovation

The emerging trend of eco-friendly and biodegradable liquid packaging may also prove to be a shot in the arm for the growth of the liquid packaging market

How is Attractive Packaging Positively Influencing Growth of Liquid Packaging Market?

Appealing packaging with quirky and cool designs is proving to be a great strategy for attracting a large consumer base. Packaging design is serving as a key booster for sales and may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the liquid packaging market. Customized liquid packaging designs of a specific shape or size in tandem with the brand's product design specifications may churn immense growth during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

By Raw Material

Plastics

Paper

Metal

Glass

Others

By Technique

Aseptic Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

By End-use

Food & beverage

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Household care

Petrochemicals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

