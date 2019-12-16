NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Customized Peptide Synthesis Market (2014-2024)



The customized peptide synthesis market is projected to generate a revenue of $390.0 million by 2024 as per a recent study.. The market is being progressively driven by technological innovations, growing burden of cancer and infectious diseases, increasing investments and funding for protein-based research, and rising research activities in synthetic biology.



There are two main types of products available in the customized peptide synthesis market: reagents and equipment. Among the two, the reagents category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.8%. The reason for such a growth of the domain would be the heavy usage of a wide variety of reagents, including additives, substrates, precipitation agents, buffers, and others.



Now talking about the application segment, commercial application is expected to be the fastest growing in the customized peptide synthesis market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.9%. The inclusion of modified amino acids and recent advancements in chemical peptide synthesis have expanded the commercial potential of customized peptides. Moving further to the technology segment, the solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) technology is projected to gain the most ground during 2019–2024, advancing at a CAGR of 6.9%.



As compared to solution-phase peptide synthesis, the SPPS technology has high throughput screening and efficiency as well as greater speed and simplicity for large-scale peptide production. Among the end users of the customized peptide synthesis market, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are predicted to grow most rapidly during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth will be mainly due to extensive research and large-scale production of peptides across the globe.



New research findings would give the customized peptide synthesis market players a great opportunity to discover new drugs derived from peptides. For instance, in 2017, the anorectic effect of PYY3–36, which is a fragment of peptide YY, in rats was reported by scientists at Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd. Further, China Medical System Holdings Limited developed XinHouSu, an injectable recombinant human brain natriuretic peptide, to treat acute heart failure. XinHouSu, which is currently available only in China, collected $62.3 million in revenue in 2017, which amounted to an 18.9% growth from 2016.



Such significant discoveries based on intensive research are projected to help in the growth of the customized peptide synthesis market in Asia-Pacific (APAC). During the forecast period, the market in APAC is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth would be mainly driven by low raw material prices, technological advancements, increasing research activities in life sciences, rising use of peptides in drug discovery, and availability of funds for research and development.



