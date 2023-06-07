Customized Premixes Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030: Emergence of Fit & Active Consumer Drives Sports Nutrition Market Mainstream

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customized Premixes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Customized Premixes estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Minerals segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $553.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Customized Premixes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$553.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health Foods

Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in Foods and Beverages

Customized Premixes: A One Stop Solution for Nutritional Requirements

Types of Premixes

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Economies to Lead Market, Developing Regions Poised for High Growth

Recent Market Activity

Customized Premixes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Concerns over 'Hidden Hunger' Fuels Importance of Customized Premixes in Addressing Nutrient Imbalances

Consumer Focus on Healthy Living and Resultant Rise in Demand for Health Foods: Opportunity for Customized Premixes

With Packaged Foods Subject to High Level of Processing, Need for Food Enrichment Fuels Demand for Customized Premixes

Rising Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods Bodes Well for Customized Premixes Market

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market (in US$ Billion) by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Increasing Significance of Custom Premixes for Dietary Supplements

Global Nutraceuticals Market by Region/Country (in US$ Million) for 2019 and 2024

Customized Premixes Find Growing Acceptance in Infant Nutritional Premix Market

Global Infant Nutrition Premix Market by Function (in %) for 2020E

Customized Beverage Premixes: Providing Essential Micronutrients

Emergence of Fit & Active Consumer Drives Sports Nutrition Market Mainstream

Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2019

Antioxidants Gain Importance in Fortified Beverages

Customized Vitamin Premixes Gain Momentum

Focus on Addressing Micronutrient Malnutrition Drives Demand for Customized Mineral Premixes

Premix Blends Continue to Gain Popularity

Market to Benefit from Technology-Driven Advancements in Food Processing Techniques

Drum-to-Hopper Manufacturing Technique Finds Favor Among Market Players

Digital Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth

Millennials' Inclination towards Health and Wellness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods Drive Market Gains

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019

Demographic Factors Drive Demand for Fortified, Functional & Enriched Foods, Fueling Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Challenges Confronting the Customized Premixes Market

