Customs and Trade Partner John Foote Joins Kelley Drye's International Trade Team

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced today that John M. Foote has joined the firm as a partner in the International Trade practice group.

Recognized for his wealth of experience counseling clients on the movement of goods between countries, John's practice includes customs and international trade policy, compliance and enforcement, with a particular focus on developing internal compliance programs targeting forced labor in supply chains. John also advises clients on compliance obligations and duty reduction strategies involving free trade agreements, tariff classification, valuation, duty drawback, and country of origin marking. John represents clients in administrative proceedings before U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and in customs and trade disputes before the U.S. Court of International Trade and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

"We've seen rapid changes in the international trade landscape over the past several years," said Washington, D.C. managing partner Kathy Cannon. "John's experience helping companies navigate these evolving global trade issues will benefit Kelley Drye's clients as they strive to maintain supply chains and adapt to changing regulations and enforcement priorities in this uncertain time."

John will work alongside a deep bench of skilled international trade attorneys, as well as the firm's economic consultants, Georgetown Economic Services, to guide clients through complex trade rules and restrictions and help them successfully import and export their products and services.

"Kelley Drye is a perfect fit for me," said Foote. "The firm's reputation in international trade and trade policy is exceptional. Not only will my clients benefit greatly from having this team behind them, but I believe I can add complementary perspective to the outstanding counsel that the firm's clients already receive."

Prior to joining Kelley Drye, John was a partner at Baker McKenzie LLP, helping clients navigate the evolving global trade landscape and respond strategically to U.S. trade enforcement actions. Following law school, John served as a clerk for the Hon. Gregory W. Carman at the U.S. Court of International Trade. He received his J.D. from the University of Kansas law school and an M.A. in economics from the University of Kansas. John received his Bachelor of Arts in philosophy cum laude from Miami University (Ohio).

John is admitted to the bar in New York and Washington, D.C.

Kelley Drye's leading International Trade and Customs practice guides clients through complex trade rules and restrictions to address injury caused by imported goods, as well as to successfully import and export their products and services. Noted for expertise in protecting U.S. manufacturers against unfairly traded goods and for insight into the politics surrounding trade issues, the practice regularly helps U.S.-based clients overcome barriers to entry in foreign markets, such as defending clients in trade cases brought against U.S. exports in Mexico, South Africa, and various European and Asian countries. Beyond the significant experience with antidumping, countervailing duties and other trade remedies, the practice has robust export, customs and international dispute resolution capabilities. With the ability to respond quickly to client crises – such as when clients face embargoed goods and penalty proceedings – and also counsel clients on tariff preference programs and compliance with customs and trade regulations including classification, valuation and country of origin.

Among the firm's recent awards: Named to the BTI "Client Service A-Team"; recognized by CLOC for "Legal Innovation and Design Excellence in Legal Operations"; Chambers USA identified seven practice areas as "Leaders in Their Field"; Law360 named the Consumer Protection Practice Group as Group of the Year; and Kelley Drye was named one of "America's Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms, with a "Tier 1" national ranking in Communications, Environmental Law, Environmental Litigation, Information Technology, Trusts & Estates, and Real Estate.

