CustomUSB Donates 10% of Sales to Fight Australian Bushfires

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help Australian firefighters combat the destructive bushfires across the country, CustomUSB donated 10% of the proceeds from popular products (January 8 to January 17) to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

"Not only are we passionate about our custom promotional products and customers," says CustomUSB CEO Russell Chatskis, "but we're also committed to helping others, and we wanted to offer support in any way we could."

How to Help

Australia's long road to recovery has only just begun. To learn more or support the incredible work done by the volunteers, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Reported Damage

To date, Australian officials say at least 30 people and over 1 billion animals have perished, while more than 15 million acres of bush, forest and parks have been destroyed.

"It's important to note these individuals are risking their lives, many of them unpaid volunteers who benefit greatly from any and all contributions," says Chatskis. "We hope the country finds relief soon."

