Cut Costs, Not Corners: Switch to ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer Combo and Save

Eliminate Expensive Pre-Printed Checks and Print on Blank Stock with QuickBooks, all for One Low Flat Rate. Download at halfpricesoft.com

REDMOND, Wash., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the U.S. face rising costs and tighter budgets, Halfpricesoft.com delivers a smarter, more affordable solution with ezCheckPrinting and its Virtual Printer. The software is designed to assist companies reducing unnecessary expenses. With this powerful combo, clients can print professional checks on blank stock through QB, eliminating the need for costly pre-printed checks.

Stop overspending on printing costs and take control of your business expenses today. Visit Halfpricesoft.com to download and try ezCheckPrinting with Virtual Printer, risk-free.

With inflation impacting everyday operations, business owners are actively seeking ways to cut expenses without sacrificing efficiency. ezCheckPrinting answers that need by giving QuickBooks and Quicken users full control over check printing, saving both time and money.

"In today's economy, every dollar counts," said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our latest ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer version helps businesses significantly reduce check printing costs while maintaining flexibility and professionalism."

ezCheckPrinting works on Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/11, 32-bit/64-bit system or MAC computers installed with Virtual Machine, Bootcamp or Parallels. There is no cost or obligation to test the software. Clients can simply download and start today. All data entered into the trial version will remain after key is purchased and entered into the software. Please note: Trial appears on checks until the key is purchased and entered.

How It Works

The ezCheckPrinting QuickBooks/Quicken version includes two key components:

ezCheckPrinting stores bank and check format information





The Virtual Printer captures check data directly from QuickBooks or Quicken





Users print complete checks with bank data onto blank check stock

Why Businesses Are Switching

No more pre-printed check expenses





Network version offers password protection at no additional cost





Add logos and signature images for a professional look





Print multiple checks with one click





Unlimited companies, bank accounts, and checks with one flat rate





Secure network version with password protection available

More Than Just Check Printing

ezCheckPrinting also works as a standalone solution to:

Print checks for bills and payments





Generate pre-printed checks with MICR encoding





Create check drafts for payments via phone, fax, or online

Affordable for Every Business

Starting at just $149 per installation, with discounts available for network and multi-user setups, ezCheckPrinting is built to support businesses of all sizes looking to reduce operational costs without compromising quality. Virtual Printer is compatible with both QuickBooks Online and Desktop versions. Download and start saving today.

Halfpricesoft.com has been a trusted provider of affordable business software for over 20 years. Its solutions, include payroll, check printing, tax filing, attendance tracking, and direct deposit software to help small businesses and accountants streamline operations, reduce costs, and grow with confidence.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com