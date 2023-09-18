Cut Resistant Gloves Market to grow by USD 943.75 million from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., Ansell Ltd. and Bob Dale Gloves and Imports Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cut resistant gloves market is estimated to grow by USD 943.75 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.64%. The cut-resistant gloves market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cut-resistant gloves market are 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Bob Dale Gloves and Imports Ltd., Bunzl Plc, Delta Plus Group, Dexter Russell Inc., Forney Industries Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mechanix Wear LLC, Midas Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Stark Safe, Superior Glove Works Ltd., TOWA CORP., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and Wells Lamont Industrial LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cut Resistant Gloves Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

3M Co. - The company offers cut-resistant gloves such as 3M comfort grip glove CGXL CR, 3M comfort grip glove CGL CR, and 3M comfort grip glove CGXL CRE.

Ansell Ltd. - The company offers cut-resistant gloves such as EDGE 48 703, EDGE 48 703, HYFLEX 11 738, and RINGERS R085.

Bunzl Plc - The company offers cut-resistant gloves such as Ninja Razr slash NIRZRSTFO, Frontier Rhino cut 5 gloves, Ninja Razr slash tech FA6 and boomerang boorniny cut 5 gloves.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 32% during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. Its dominance in various industries like automotive production, construction, chemicals, and aerospace that extensively use cut-resistant gloves as protective workwear drives the regional market growth of the cut-resistant gloves market. Furthermore, the growing construction industry, due to growing demand from home buyers, will have a positive impact on the market. For instance, the Mexican government is also increasing investment to provide affordable housing by offering housing funds and subsidies, which will boost the construction industry in the county and increase the demand for cut-resistant gloves. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Risk of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries

Risk of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries Key Trend - Adoption of modular cleanrooms

- Adoption of modular cleanrooms Major Challenges - The fluctuating prices of raw materials

Market Segmentation

By Type, the disposable segment is significant during the forecast period. Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a FREE Sample Report

Cut Resistant Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

