Cut To The Chase: Podcast With Gregg Goldfarb Features Statistician Who Issues Controversial And Optimistic Position On When We Reach Herd Immunity

MIAMI, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On this week's episode of Cut to the Chase: podcast, host Gregg Goldfarb interviews Dr. Alan Salzberg, a statistician and principle of Salt Hill Statistics, for his take on when the United States will reach herd immunity against Covid. After researching the extensive data on Covid, Dr. Salzberg was able to project when herd immunity will take place. His analysis includes the most recent data from two countries that have vaccinated a relatively high portion of their populations, Israel and the United Kingdom. After crunching the numbers, Dr. Salzberg announced on the episode that the will reach herd immunity after 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. This position contravenes the consensus 70% figure that most public health officials are positing.

CUT TO THE CHASE: can be accessed here https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cut-to-the-chase/id1551362164?i=1000518889842

About Cut to the Chase:

