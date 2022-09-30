Cute & Skinny Game Day Ideas from Basquettes, the Hottest New Oven and Grill Tool

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game days and tailgates are a high point of the fall. Even if you don't really consider yourself a sports fan, follow these easy tips and ideas for delicious food, cuter outfits, and more.

1. Cute & Skinny Veggies

Basquettes are perfect for making your favorite Game Day foods. Use in both the oven and on the grill to air-fry, roast, crisp, dehydrate, rotisserie, grill, smoke and cool. Heavy-duty stainless steel - dishwasher and metal-utensil safe. Decorate for Game Day with MoodClue liquid chalk markers! These bold, bright, colorful markers can be used on any non-porous surface including; glass, windows, mirrors, car windshields, most chalkboards, slate, whiteboards, stainless steel, ceramics, sealed tiles and stone, plus more.

Tailgates, game days and team parties have traditionally been a time of high-fat, high-caloric foods – think snacks from a bag. However, it doesn't have to be that way. A healthy party takes just a little bit of forethought and preparation – but not too much because we all lead crazy, busy lives! We love veggie trays, just not the boring and pre-packed kind where the veggies are often tired and unappealing. So, we found this super easy adorable veggie tray idea that will have everyone eating and admiring. This delicious tray, made with only 6 different veggies, looks like a turkey (bonus tip: make it again at Thanksgiving).

2. Cute & Skinny Proteins

Your friends and family probably won't be happy if you only serve veggies, so you'll need to come up with a few protein options. Our two favorites for these types of parties are beef jerky (which can be cooked/dehydrated days ahead of time) and of course, chicken wings which can be cooked either in the oven or on the grill on party day. Basquettes, which can be used in both the oven and grill, is the perfect tool for air-frying, roasting, grilling and dehydrating all your game day favorites. It's patent-pending design helps reduce fats while maintaining flavors.

3. Cute & Skinny Dips

We love making plain chicken wings and then putting out sauces and dips on the side so that our guests can customize their wings to their desired hotness or flavor. When choosing sauces and dips at the store, we recommend looking for options that say low sodium. They still have great flavor and you don't need to worry about over-dipping. You could also try this healthy homemade buffalo sauce recipe by Pinch Me Good that also tells the fun story of how "Buffalo sauce" got its name!

4. Cute & Skinny Drinks

We are all about making healthy choices in terms of drinking light beers or seltzers with less calories and in moderation at game day parties, though we also fully support not drinking alcohol. There's this new water in a can called Liquid Death. It looks a lot like a craft beer can so people don't ask annoying questions about why you aren't drinking, plus it is a fun thing to serve and talk about! No more day-after regrets and hangovers.

5. Cute & Skinny Outfits

Though a team jersey can be a great way to show team spirit, they tend to be unisex or designed for men, which typically means they aren't exactly the most flattering look and who said game days meant you had to give up your style? Instead, opt for a team hat or a form fitting team shirt. Etsy is one of our favorite places to find unique spirit wear so we can be cute and sporty at the same time, plus you're supporting small business which we of course love.

6. Cute & Skinny Decorations

Decorate your house or car windows with MoodClue liquid chalk markers to show team spirit. You can easy use these fun markers to keep score on the windows which gets people up and moving during the game. Apparently sitting is the new smoking so get up and move with this interactive type of decoration.

Enjoy these tips and go team!

