CUTERA, INC. (NASDAQ: CUTR) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cutera, Inc.

News provided by

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

26 May, 2023, 12:30 ET

Did you lose money on investments in Cutera?  If so, please visit Cutera, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.                                                                                      

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Cutera, Inc. ("Cutera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CUTR) between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the "Complaint").

According to the Complaint, Cutera is a medical aesthetic device company that provides equipment for beauty treatments.  Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the Company would deliver sustainable revenue growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic while concealing that the Company maintained inadequate internal control over financial reporting and significant conflicts among certain members of the Company's senior leadership and board of directors (the "Board").

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period.  Specifically, Defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera's revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company's senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

After the market closed on February 28, 2023, Cutera filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC, reporting that the Company would not be able to timely file its annual financial report on Form 10-K by the March 1, 2023 deadline.  The Company further disclosed that it "ha[d] identified and expect[ed] to disclose in the Form 10-K material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to . . . ineffective inventory count controls."

Then, on March 16, 2023, Cutera announced that it would not meet the extended deadline for filing its 2022 annual report and would endeavor to file its 2022 annual report "as soon as practicable."  The Company also revealed that, in addition to the material weaknesses previously identified, Cutera had identified material weaknesses related to stock-based compensation.

A week later, on March 24, 2023, Cutera disclosed that Nasdaq notified the Company that it was "not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)" for failing to timely file its 2022 annual financial report.

Finally, on May 9, 2023, the Company reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2023 that were "below expectations due to execution challenges in the business" and announced that Defendant Rohan Seth had resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, Cutera's stock price fell $2.54 per share, or over 12%, to close at $17.66 per share on May 10, 2023.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 24, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired Cutera common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cutera, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2023 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(212) 951-2030
[email protected]

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Also from this source

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE: CRL) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

STEM, INC. (NYSE: STEM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stem, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.