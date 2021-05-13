GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-winning superstar Fantasia is teaming up with Cuties® diapers as a brand ambassador. The singer, actress and author is expecting her third child this summer, a daughter named Keziah. Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor have chosen Cuties diapers to be worn by their baby girl and want to share their experience with fans.

Cuties® Diapers Welcomes Fantasia as New Brand Ambassador

"Cuties brings it all: quality, style and value," said Fantasia. "I love that Cuties diapers are super-soft and super-absorbent. They are premium diapers without the premium price. And I know that Cuties diapers are safe and gentle, so I can feel good about Keziah wearing them from day one."

Part of the First Quality® family of brands, Cuties baby products are made for a new generation of parents with the highest standards of quality at a value price. They are thoughtfully designed and responsibly made in the USA.

Good for day or night, Cuties' ultra-absorbent core with sustainably sourced fluff locks away wetness with stretch sides and waist for a snug fit. Cuties' breathable outer cover provides maximum dryness, and trendy patterns ensure ultimate cuteness. With a Skin Smart™ promise, Cuties diapers are dermatologically tested (but never on animals), hypoallergenic and free from dyes and harsh ingredients.

"I can trust Cuties to keep Keziah dry and her skin protected. And as she grows, Cuties will grow with her," said Fantasia. "We are excited to have Cuties by our side on this journey and can't wait to share our experience with other moms and dads out there."

Celebrate with Fantasia

You're invited to help Cuties celebrate with Fantasia and Kendall at a virtual baby shower on Sunday, May 16 at 4pm EDT. Join Fantasia on Facebook Live as we shower the mom-to-be in Cuties style and give away lots of free goodies.

"We are thrilled for Fantasia and excited to welcome her, Kendall and baby Keziah into the Cuties family," said Heidi Warner, Cuties brand manager. "We hope all our amazing Cuties moms and dads will join us in celebrating this exciting moment and follow along on Fantasia's journey."

About First Quality® and Cuties® diapers

The First Quality family of companies is a closely held, diversified group of companies manufacturing, selling and distributing branded and private label absorbent hygiene, paper and packaging products into healthcare, retail and commercial channels.

Cuties® is First Quality's own brand of baby care products, made for a new generation of parents with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and value. A portion of all proceeds from Cuties diapers helps provide essential items for kids in need. Learn more by visiting www.cuties.com

